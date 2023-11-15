Minnie Dlamini is not having a good time on social media and for good reason

The media personality is being dragged over her past relationships, and little did netizens know of her alleged romance with Nota Baloyi

Old photos of the rumoured exes surfaced on the internet and caused quite a stir among netizens who couldn't believe they were together

Mzansi uncovered old pictures of Minnie Dlamini and alleged ex-boyfriend, Nota Baloyi and trolled the couple. Images: lavidanota, minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Eish, trolls are having a field day with our girl Minnie Dlamini, and to think the week just started! It all began when netizens gave her hot video a thumbs-down, now online users are picking at her former relationships - the most recent revelation being her alleged romance with Nota Baloyi.

Yes, you read that right, Minnie and Nota were reportedly once loved up and their old photos made their way to the internet and caused a frenzy.

Old Minnie Dlamini and Nota Baloyi photo resurfaces

It's a new day and Minnie Dlamini is at the mercy of trolls nitpicking at her romantic relationships. Did you know that the Miss World SA host was allegedly involved with controversial music executive, Nota Baloyi?

The news is making waves on social media after old photos of the pair made their way to the Twitter (X) streets. In the dated pics, the young couple is captured embracing while sharing innocent pecks on the cheek.

X user Chris Excel uncovered the photos, urging Minnie to rekindle her alleged romance with Nota:

"Minnie Dlamini needs to swallow her pride and go back to her ex-boyfriend my Goat NOTA."

Previously, the mother of one was said to have been tied to businessman, Edwin Sodi. Their rumoured romance recently made the news and had netizens looking at them sideways.

Mzansi weighs in on Minnie and Nota's relationship

Finding out that Minnie Dlamini and Nota Baloyi used to date was not what netizens anticipated and they responded both in shock and praise for Nota:

Cecilia_Mthwane was shocked:

"This App has files for days!"

itsKhutsoR94 asked:

"What did I just see? No ways!!!!!"

SeanJeansWho praised:

I think out of all the celebrities in mzansi, @lavidaNOTA is the one who has more game followed by K.O."

Minnie Dlamini faces backlash for shading Itumeleng Khune

In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the media personality seemingly throwing shade at her ex, Itumeleng Khune for still playing soccer. Of course, netizens brought out all the spice:

dumisane_ said:

"His career lasted longer than her marriage."

