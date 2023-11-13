Minnie Dlamini is getting her groove back after her divorce and has been looking all kinds of hot lately

The media personality recently posted a video getting her wig installed and sparked a debate among online users

Some netizens are convinced that the former Mrs Jones has lost her spark, while others believe she's still got it

Social media users were divided in opinion from Minnie Dlamini's latest video. Images: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini looks to be attempting to reclaim her former glory and has been sharing photos to remind netizens who she is. The media personality posted a video getting her wig done and sparked controversy among netizens who think she's lost her good looks.

While some online users defended her new look, some just weren't having it, saying she's gotten old.

Minnie Dlamini posts new video

Minnie Dlamini recently gave social media a subtle reminder of who she is. The Miss World SA host had the streets buzzing when she posted a video of her gorgeous face while she was getting a sleek wig install.

Using the popular "ain't nobody got time for that" voiceover, Minnie let it be known that she doesn't want anybody messing with her in these streets because "ain't nobody got time for that - hahaha!"

"Don’t mess with me!"

Mzansi weighs in on Minnie Dlamini

Now, you know social media will always find a reason to hate on something. This time, netizens called Minnie Dlamini all types of names:

PGalatians67 asked:

"Is it growth or what? Minnie Dlamini used to hoot like super hot!"

Livy17Nk said:

"She doesn’t have it in her anymore, o tswile taste."

TarDarko responded:

"Seeing a washed baddie going out sad."

On the other hand, some netizens defended the mother of one from petty trolls:

ThatoNtshingil2 defended Minnie:

"I don’t know why y’all are so mean Minnie still beautiful, yes she has gained weight but muhle … haai!"

GodMadeKINGMNC said:

"She is still beautiful."

ToddlerLady praised Minnie:

"Minnie will forever be a baddie. Double chin, weight gain, and all . A grown baddie."

Minnie Dlamini announces return to TV

In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the mother of one making her return to TV after a brief hiatus and had netizens congratulate her moves:

fionaobeng said:

"Can't keep a good woman down."

The media personality shared the news that she would be the presenter for Mzansi Magic's upcoming show, Curated.

