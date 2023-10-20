TV host Nomalanga Shozi is back in full force as she bagged two new TV gigs

Nomalanga shared some exclusive news with Briefly News about her going to make her debut on a most loved show

The star is the new host for an all-new spicy lifestyle show on SABC 1 called Sauce

Nomalanga Shozi has been securing her bags this year. You will be seeing the sizzling TV host a lot now as she has returned full-time on screen, bagging herself two new TV gigs.

Nomalanga Shozi says she is back in the acting scene full-time

Women keep on winning, as 2023 seems to be their year. After confirming that she is now a single mom after parting ways with her baby daddy, Bandile Mbere, the star has grinding, making sure she secures her bag.

Just last year, the star opened up about how it is being a working mom as she was a new mom then. Speaking to Briefly News, Nomalanga shared that she is back in the acting space and has secured a role in the most loved show in Mzansi.

She said:

"I have been busy, you know, with other things, but now I am fully back in the acting scene as I appeared not so long ago. I appeared on a certain show, but now yoh, yoh,yoh, I'll be making my debut very soon in the show, which is loved by many, but I can't reveal much information right now about which show it is but give you glimpse it is returning to your screen for its second season."

Nomalanga Shozi is the host for SABC 1's new show The Sauce

SABC 1 is bringing you a new lifestyle show, which is dubbed The Real Goboza, which went to a private school, The Sauce and the talented Nomalanga Shozi was announced as the host of the new Gen Z show.

Nomalanga told Briefly News that she is super excited about this new adventure and cannot wait for people at home to watch this new show.

"I am super excited about this new journey; it has been a joyride. I had to teach myself how to switch and fit for this show so that I could produce what was needed from me as the host.

"I had to be prepared to be asked questions about the show and also what it is about so that when such situations come, I know what I will be talking about," she said.

