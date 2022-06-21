BET Africa presenter Nomalanga Shozi has opened up about how she is managing to balance being a new mom and her demanding job

The popular media personality welcomed her first baby with Major League DJ Bandile Mbere a few months ago

Shozi said she is enjoying being a new mom and is grateful for her support system, which is making it easy for her to balance her career and the baby

The face of BET Africa, Nomalanga Shozi, is not letting being a mom stand in the way of pursuing her growing career. The stunner shocked her followers when she announced she was expecting a baby girl in an Instagram post months ago.

Nomalanga Shozi has revealed that she is grateful for the support she is getting from her family months after giving birth. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The star who shares her daughter with major League DJ Bandile Mbere later revealed that she was feeling both petrified and grateful during her baby shower.

The video of the star studded event was shared on BET Africa's Instagram page months ago.

According to News24, the media personality said she enjoys being a new mom. Per the publication, Shozi said she has been able to balance being a new mom and her flourishing career, thanks to her family's support. She said:

"Motherhood has been amazing. It has been stunning. I love it so much. I love my daughter. She is the sweetest baby in the world.

"I am having a good time. I have a lot of support; my family has supported my career. It hasn't been that difficult for me to continue flourishing even though I now have a child."

The 27-year-old TV presenter shared that she worked until the last day of her pregnancy. She also revealed that it was not difficult for her to return to work. She said:

"Even when I was pregnant, I didn't take a break. I worked to the very last day. I was on a set shooting a campaign the day before I gave birth. So, it doesn't make sense for me to take an extended period of maternity leave. I love my job, and it has always been my dream. I don't believe that motherhood should step in the way of that."

