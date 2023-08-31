Gogo Maweni did the unimaginable for her 37th birthday celebrations

She posted a video on her Instagram page of herself walking fearlessly with a pride of lions

Social media users were in shock, marvelling at the famous sangoma's bravery

Gogo Maweni shocked many when she posted a video of her taking a stroll with a pride of lions for her birthday. Images: @dr_maweni

Celebrity sangoma Lee-Ann Makopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, did more than buy a Porsche for her 37th birthday but had another wild celebration.

Gogo Maweni walks with a pride of lions

The glamorous sangoma took a short left with her husband, Sabelo Mgube, to a game reserve and uploaded a video of her experience with walking with three big lions.

Lions are symbolic to traditional healers as animal totems are symbols of their ancestors.

She captioned the brave experience with these words:

"Blessed beyond measure."

Maweni captioned her video:

Social media shocked at Dr Maweni's fearless walk with lions

Her followers could not believe their eyes after seeing her walking with smiles behind the big cats. She is not new to causing controversy with her relationship with wild animals. This is what they said:

@Thabanintu dismissed the video:

"Now which app makes so many lies?"

@miss_lee_24 was petrified:

"Are these lions real though? That time I am scared of a rat, now imagine a lion."

@Giftana5 declared:

"Women are so brave! Yooh."

@Cindycele610 warned:

"Gogo you guys will die yazi."

@Mmatlalal said:

"Yoh Doc you are brave, I won't walk behind the lions."

@Unathimakasnemvelo was amazed:

"Never soze unesi bindi madam."

@Ntombitywakadi added:

"Yooo you are so brave sis, I salute you."

@Buki_senti was shocked:

"Yhooo you are so brave. I will never Jesu wam."

@Refiloe6135 needed no convincing:

"Weeeee even if they can inject them not to be aggressive, andizi."

@Lebok_mata predicted:

"I know you can also buy a lion and have it as a pet in your yard."

Gogo Maweni sleeps in bed with a python

In a related Briefly News story, the famous traditional healer posted a video of her pet python slithering around her in bed.

She has more pet snakes, and she has been called a witch for giving them affection.

