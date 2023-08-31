A young woman took to social media to share a video of how she spoiled her mother on her birthday

A video posted on TikTok shows the woman's mother overcome with shock as he pulls a strip of cash out of a birthday cake

The grateful mother's reaction left Mzansi in their feels as they responded with heartfelt comments

A Mzansi mom was left in utter disbelief after she was gifted a cake that had a long strip of money coming out of it.

A mother was overcome with shock when she discovered wads of cash in her birthday cake. Image: @nuenhlemnguni/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @nuenhlemnguni shows the mother with a shocked facial expression as she pulls the long and continuous strip of money placed inside the birthday cake.

Although no words were spoken, it is not hard to tell that the mother was appreciative of the generous gesture.

"Went and celebrated this girl on her birthday!!," the post was captioned.

Mothers make countless sacrifices for their children, India Times reports. They work hard to provide for us, even when it means making sacrifices for themselves. They put our needs before their own, even when it's difficult. They are truly deserving of the world.

Mzansi netizens react with heartfelt comments

The mother's genuine reaction to the special gift resonated with many South African netizens who responded with sweet comments.

DM said:

"Pho bayayithanda yini imali Jehova ."

Muntuza22 replied:

"The shock on her face you will kill mama with heart attack ."

Thandekile commented:

"She’s shocked I don’t know if it’s the money or she’s wondering imali iphuma kanjani ekhekheni."

Mpume Zibani wrote:

"Yey abayThandi imali Thixo I see my mom in her❣️."

Sabela replied:

"She's already counting ."

Salma.khumalo said:

"May God bless mama abundantly and grant her long life and good health nawe akuwandisele."

nontombimanana commented:

"Uzobulala umama ."

