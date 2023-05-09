One woman celebrated her birthday with her loved ones, and they made it extra special with a money cake

The lady realised that her cake was stacked with R100 banknotes and excitedly pulled the money out

In Mzansi, fashion netizens flooded the comments section with birthday messages, and some were eyeing the money

A video of a woman celebrating her birthday went viral. Image: @bongani_official

Source: TikTok

They say money can't buy happiness, but one TikTokker seemed pretty chuffed when she was gifted hard cash on her birthday.

The lucky lady saw something suspicious under the numbers on her cake and inspected it carefully.

To her surprise, the cake was stuffed with money, and she pulled the hundreds of rands while jumping up and down.

Video of woman celebrating her 27th birthday goes TikTok viral

The video posted by @bongani_official got lots of attention and is close 900 000 views on TikTok. Hundreds of people said she was fortunate to be lavished with a money cake in the viral clip's comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gush over the woman's birthday present

@SamkeZungu_ said:

"Your girlfriend is such a character. Love her loads ke sana."

@CharlotteNyathi posted:

"Whoever said money doesn't make u happy doesn't know what they talking about."

@missmapresh stated:

"The best husband award goes to you."

@nomth1206 mentioned:

"Now imagine dating someone who says they don't celebrate birthdays yoh cha asizithandeni bafazi. We all deserve this kind of happiness."

@renthelotus wrote:

"Everybody take notes, pun intended.‍"

@ayandamkhwanazi23 added:

"First time I see someone pulling money this excited. "

@rekhozikho8 stated:

"Me counting the money four times."

@dadsgirls07 said:

"Yay she made me feel like I was present at this location."

