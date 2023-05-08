A young woman reunited with the woman who used to be her nanny and shared the surprise on TikTok

The video showed how much love they still have for each other even though they haven't seen each other for years

The heartwarming clip touched thousands of people, and they demanded a part two of the epic reunion

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young woman reunited with her nanny and the video went viral. Image: @howzit_mense

Source: TikTok

One woman pulled a memorable surprise for her childhood nanny, that she had not seen in years. She recorded the reunion and posted the clip on social media.

"Flew back home after three years for summer break and surprised my longtime nanny who has raised me from birth till I was 17 years old."

Video of overjoyed nanny goes viral on TikTok

The young lady @howzit_mense and her nanny got people on TikTok in their feelings, and the video reached more than 640 000 views. Hundreds of people spoke about the important role that nannies play in shaping children's lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some said it was evident that the family treated the nanny with respect, and one TikTok user wrote:

"I wish other people could learn how to treat nannies. This is beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi moved by the love between woman and her childhood nanny

@veezee76 said:

"They leave their kids at home and yet raise our kids as theirs. This is proof, you can tell she truly loves her. Respect to nannies."

@Madabane posted:

"I swear I'm not crying there's something in my eye."

@MrFaceless added:

"I wish other people can learn how to treat nannies. This is beautiful."

@KagisoCandice shared:

"My mom raised twins. Since I was in primary school and now I'm working. Still with the same family. She loves them so much."

@Musa_M commented:

"Males don't cry and I am not. There's something in my eye."

@SB wrote:

"That is your bonus mom."

@user3563076009056 posted:

"This is so touching, thank you aunty for raising this young lady. We are proud of you."

@user5792805516133 said:

"When they say what you plant is what you reap. She planted love and she got the benefit. Unforgettable moments.❤️"

@user6288932040301:

"Gosh! I am in tears! Goosebumps and love for you both. Thank you for sharing."

"After 14 years of service": Mum and her children cry at airport as their nanny leaves, video goes viral

In another article, Briefly News reported that a family has been left deeply heartbroken after their long-serving nanny signed out of their house.

An emotional TikTok video showed the nanny leaving, and she was accompanied to the airport by the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News