A video showed a schoolgirl who needed help after she started her period at school and turned to a man for help

Online users reacted to how the little girl asked for help from a man who arrived at the school premises driving a taxi

Many people who were in support of the man left comments applauding him for being a knight in shining armour

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Online peeps were impressed by this guy who helped a school child who desperately needed sanitary pads. People reacted to the video of his interaction with a school kid.

A taxi driver happened to have pads on hand when he helped a girl who needed them while at school. Image: Twitter/Wandile_Ntulie/ Getty Images/THEGIFT777

Source: Twitter

A Twitter video went viral as it showed how a desperate girl ask a man for help. The kid brought money for a taxi driver to buy her pads.

Mzansi schoolgirl asks taxi driver to buy her pads and offers R50 note

A video on went viral as a school girl tried to get a man to buy her pads and had R50 for them. The school kid was ecstatic when he mentioned that he had pads on hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans respond to Twitter video of school kid desperate for pads

Mzansi loves to see others do good deeds. People applauded the man in the video for having pads in his car. Online users' hearts were warmed to see how the girl got help. Many said the video showed that schools need to have sanitary pads.

@Phiri_Mphela commented:

"We appreciate you Malume, our kids are in good hands. It melts my heart to see a good man giving pure love with a smile."

@BENZONICE commented:

"Someone please advise me. I have a girl child. Once she starts getting her “female dates” isn’t it the same as older women? Doesn’t it come ka those dates that are the same or something like that? I am asking for info, please don't be rude. As a parent mustn’t I be aware of the dates?"

@CyberNsika commented:

"Nonsense, a girl child must not be comfortable with a non-family man like this. This guy might be good but men are not the same. Girls must only trust their brother and father only."

@ConwellSlicer commented:

"They should start giving sanitary pads in primary and secondary schools."

@MagaselaSocolo commented:

"This is incredibly weird and the fact that people are applauding it."

"My man's defeated": Woman takes over taxi as the driver was speeding, Mzansi lol

Briefly News reported that everyone in Mzansi knows that taxi drivers have their own rules for the roads. However, one woman was having none of it when a taxi driver was speeding and made him take the backseat, literally.

With expensive cars and fuel, many Mzansi citizens have no choice but to risk their lives daily by taking public transport.

Twitter user @SiyaNdlovu91 shared a clip which showed a woman sitting in the driver's seat of a taxi and the actual taxi driver sitting at the back. The man was speeding, and sis wasn't prepared to lose her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News