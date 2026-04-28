The SIU has recovered R1.5 million linked to the alleged misuse of lottery funds intended for a media development project

Investigators say R550 000 was transferred to a company linked to Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara, who has denied any wrongdoing

Arena Holdings has placed Sefara on special leave and will appoint an independent investigator to probe the allegations

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Sunday Times Editor Makhudu Sefara. Image: @KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has reportedly linked Makhudu Sefara, editor of the Sunday Times and chairperson of the SA National Editors Forum (SANEF), to alleged irregularities involving lottery-funded projects.

The findings relate to a broader investigation into the mismanagement of funds allocated to a media development initiative.

SIU recovered R1.5 Million in media foundation probe

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, the SIU announced that it had recovered R1.5 million that was allegedly misappropriated by the Todi Media Development Foundation in 2018.

According to the SIU, the funds were originally intended to support a media project covering journalist accommodation, air travel, catering, and marketing costs. Instead, investigators allege that portions of the money were diverted for private use and property-related purchases.

Alleged R550 000 transfer to company linked to Sefara

The SIU further alleges that R550 000 was channelled from Todi Media to Unscripted Communication, a company reportedly directed by Sefara.

Reports indicate that company records show Unscripted Communication was registered in April 2018 with Sefara listed as its sole director. The company was later deregistered in 2024 after failing to submit annual returns.

Investigators also stated that directors of Todi Media were unable to properly account for how the project funds were spent.

See post on the reports from the SIU:

Sunday Times places Sefara on special leave

Arena Holdings, which owns the Sunday Times, confirmed that Sefara has been placed on special leave pending further processes.

In a statement, the company said it had engaged directly with Sefara regarding the allegations. It noted that he has denied any wrongdoing and has provided his version of events.

Arena Holdings added that it intends to appoint an independent investigator to probe the matter further. The findings of this process will guide the company’s next steps.

What did SANEF say?

SANEF, where Sefara serves as chairperson, said it is in the process of preparing an official statement regarding the allegations and ongoing developments.

SIU uncovers Home Affairs syndicate

In similar news, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) stated that it has uncovered what it describes as a "nefarious syndicate" operating inside the Department of Home Affairs, where officials allegedly enriched themselves by unlawfully issuing visas and residence permits. Acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho said investigators identified four officials earning less than R25,000 per month who received a combined R16,313,327.00 in direct deposits.

Acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho. Image: @RSASIU/X

Source: Twitter

SIU recovers funds looted from Tembisa Hospital

Briefly News also reported that the SIU reported that it has recovered R13.5 million from Zacharia Chisele, who was arrested for attempting to bribe an officer to avoid prosecution during the investigations into fraud and corruption at the Tembisa Hospital. According to the SIU Spokesperson, Kaiser Kganyago, Chisele, a nurse at the hospital, was arrested after an extensive investigation which found Chisele received unlawful payments from service providers at the hospital between January 2020 and September 2023.

Source: Briefly News