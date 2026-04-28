Spirit of Praise Gospel star Katleho Seobi has announced that she is taking some time off amid her health battles

In a statement shared through her record label Botlebodimo Enterprise, Katleho has asked her supporters for their prayers

Fans have offered kind words to Seobi, wishing her a speedy recovery so she can return to doing what she loves

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Spirit of Praise singer Katleho Seobi has asked Mzansi for prayers. Image: Katleho Seobi

Source: Facebook

South African Gospel singer Katleho Seobi has issued a statement informing her supporters of her health battles. Seobi, known for her hit song O Morati, has asked Mzansi for prayers amid her battles.

Singer shares she is unwell

On her Facebook page, Katleho Seobi issued a statement through her record company, Botlebodimo Enterprise, which shared with Mzansi that she would be taking a step back from her usual duties, as she recovers at home.

"BOTLEBODIMO Enterprise would like to take a moment to inform you that Katleho is currently unwell, and at this time is unfortunately unable to do what she loves and what she loves and does best," the statement reads.

"This has not been an easy season for her, but she remains anchored in faith, trusting God through it all and holding on to the belief in complete healing and renewed strength. As her team, we kindly ask that you continue to keep her in your prayers during this time, and stand with her in believing for total restoration," the statement continues.

Spirit of Praise singer Katleho Seobi has asked SA for prayers. Image: Katleho Seobi

Source: Facebook

They continued by asking Mzansi to keep Seobi in their prayers, amid her health issues so she can return to uplift them through song.

"Your love and support mean so much to her, and we are deeply grateful for every one of you who continues to uplift her in prayer. Please continue to pray for her total healing. We look forward to her recovery so that she can be able to return stronger and continue sharing her gift with you all. Thank you for your understanding, your patience, and most importantly, your prayers," the statement ends.

Read the rest of the statement below:

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

Manneileng Moletsane Francinah said:

"You are in my prayers, my love, get well soon, and please be strong and remember those bundles of joy that you have, show up for them."

Sibongile Ngubane shared:

"Father, we love you, and we choose to trust in your goodness. May your healing power and love surround her and bring restoration. In Jesus' name, Amen."

Nkely Klass comforted:

"The Lord is with you. The blood of Jesus has already done the work. You are healed."

Florina Mathapelo Blessing Rethabile mentioned:

"We wish you speedy recovery. Jehovah Ropheka, the Lord our healer, is healing you right now."

Lebo M's wife reportedly hospitalised

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer and businessman Lebo M's alleged new wife, Nomoya Refiloe Dube, is reportedly in the hospital.

The Lion King music composer previously trended on social media when he ended his relationship with Mel Ntsala for the second time and divorced businesswoman Pretty Samuels.

Source: Briefly News