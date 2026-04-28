Siviwe Gwarube says National Treasury to investigate R1.6 billion textbook tender
PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has requested Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to investigate an irregularly-awarded textbook tender worth R1.6 billion.
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Gwarube released a statement on 28 April 2026 following a report by News24 which revealed that a recently-registered company was awarded over 26% of the tender, which will see the company providing textbooks for Grades 1 to 3 and making R285 million in the process.
Gwarube to ask Godongwana for an investigation
In the statement shared on her @Siviwe_G X account, Gwarube said that she has written to Godongwana and requested the National Treasury to investigate the allegations. She said that she will not hesitate to act should the Treasury uncover malfeasance.
“I cannot allow the future of our children to be compromised by corrupt individuals,” she said.
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Read the statement on X here:
According to News24, the company, Lighthouse Publishers (Pty) Ltd, was registered a day before the department’s formal briefing on the requirements for the contract, which it issued on 24 June 2024. A total of 19 publishers submitted 6,385 titles for publishing with a total cost of R1.6 billion.
Speaking to News24, Georgia Groome, one of the company’s directors, said that there was nothing out of the ordinary in registering the company days after the briefing session. She clarified that the company was registered to respond to the anticipated opening of the Department of Basic Education foundation phase catalogue, which was opened for the first time in 14 years.
The government continues to crack down on corruption. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigated the irregular awarding of a tender for surgical masks and medical jumpsuits worth over R14 million. This resulted in the Special Tribunal ordering Katlego Mokonyane, the daughter of former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, to pay back the R14 million from the tender.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za