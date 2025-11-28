The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has recovered R13.5 million from a Tembisa Hospital employee nabbed by the Hawks in a sting operation

Zacharia Chisele was arrested along with Papi Tsie, a Hawks employee, for allegedly bribing an officer to avoid prosecution in the fraud and corruption investigations at the hospital

The SIU say there are still ongoing efforts to recover the remaining balance of the money through civil procedures

The SIU continues it's investigations into corruption at the Tembisa hospital. Image: Guillem Sartorio/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG- The SIU has reported that it has recovered R13.5 million from Zacharia Chisele, who was arrested for attempting to bribe an officer to avoid prosecution during the investigations into fraud and corruption at the Tembisa Hospital.

According to the SIU Spokesperson, Kaziser Kganyago, Chisele, a nurse at the hospital, was arrested on Tuesday following an extensive investigation which found Chisele received unlawful payments from service providers at the hospital between January 2020 and September 2023.

Chisele, along with Tsie, was arrested after they allegedly handed over R100,000 to an investigator who, unknown to them, was a part of the operation to nab them.

The SIU is continuing its investigations into Tembisa Hospital and the Gauteng Department of Health

Kganyago stated that the interim report showed over R122,228,000 in corrupt payments linked to 'various officials and employees of the Gauteng Department and Tembisa Hospital.

"The SIU has identified at least 15 current and former officials involved in activities such as corruption, money laundering, collusion, and bid rigging in connection with improperly appointed service providers at Tembisa Hospital. These individuals abused their positions throughout the procurement process to benefit these providers and enrich themselves," he said

To date, the SIU say it has identified officials, from the lowest position to management, who are involved, and as the investigation continues, the number of those involved is expected to rise.

Zacharia Chisele and Papi Tsie are accused of attempting to bribe an investigator. Image: RSASIU/ X

Source: Twitter

Social media weighed in on the latest developments of the story

@HlapanePap41564 said:

"For a mere nurse to be part of looting ...then surely the CFO, CEO and Hospital manager are in cahoots, not to mention Hangwani Maumela."

@NathiDwayi said:

"Maybe we're suffering from corruption fatigue, but this is grand-scale corruption that requires urgent accountability."

@maya9302 exclaimed:

"Very stupid individuals"

@BennyN2 said:

"Imagine the CEO, CFO and line managers could not pick up that its staff were looting the hospital. I know everything that goes on in my business."

@MMutsonga stated:

"Tembisa was just a looting place nje, even nurses were no longer taking care of patients."

