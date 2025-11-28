An investigation sanctioned by the City of Tshwane council has revealed that the deputy mayor, Eugene Modise, was allegedly involved in tender corruption

His company is reportedly part of a panel of service providers that is sharing a profit of R300 million annually from the Tshwane municipality

Despite Modise selling his company, he is allegedly still receiving payments from the company from the new owner

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The City of Tshwane's deputy mayor, Eugene Modise, has been accused of benefiting from millions from a contract the City of Tshwane awarded.

According to News24, Modise reportedly receives a rental income after he sold his company, Triotic Protection Services. His company was part of a panel of service providers that received a R300 million tender to provide security services to the City of Tshwane for a three-year term.

City of Tshwane investigates deputy mayor

Ncube Incorporated presented a report to the City of Tshwane on 27 November 2025. The report showed how Modise failed to declare his financial interests. Modise also did not declare his multimillion-rand property portfolio. He admitted to owning the property where the company operates.

Tshwane's council passed a resolution for the report to be sent to a special committee to deliberate before recommending remedial action. This is despite Modise allegedly resigning from the firm two days after he became a councillor in Tshwane.

Democratic Alliance demands action

The Democratic Alliance's Tshwane caucus chairperson, Jacqui Uys, said that the outcomes of the inquiry are sufficient to recommend that Modise be axed as a councillor. The party is also considering opening a criminal case of fraud because he failed to declare his interest in the company.

City of Tshwane's troubles

The City of Tshwane has faced numerous financial challenges after ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya was elected the mayor of Tshwane in 2024. Shortly after her election, the City of Tshwane signed an arrangement plan to settle its 6.6 billion Eskom debt. Eskom met with Tshwane and made an out-of-court settlement to settle the debt over five years.

Moya also defended her decision to return R270,000 that was overpaid to her. The money was overpaid during her tenure as the Chief of Staff of the City of Tshwane. Moya said she received over R268,000 on 5 July 2019 as part of a benchmarking-related salary adjustment. She resigned from the post before the process was completed, and the salary grading emerged after her resignation.

