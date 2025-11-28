Shebeshxt's alleged victim is said to still be in the hospital as the rapper's attempted murder case resumes

This, according to the investigating officer in the case, who revealed that the victim was in a coma for nearly a week

The Lekompo star is currently behind bars until his next bail hearing as he faces multiple charges, including attempted murder

A source close to the attempted murder case involving Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt has revealed that the alleged victim has been in a coma.

Investigating officer Detective Phaladi Makola took the stand during Shebeshxt's bail hearing in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Thursday, 27 November 2025, with a health update on the shooting victim.

According to Makola, the unnamed victim was in a coma for four days and has remained in the hospital for over a month after the shooting occurred.

Shebeshxt was arrested earlier in November following the incident, in which he allegedly shot a fan in Polokwane.

It's reported that on the day of the shooting, the rapper was approached by a group of fans in a Nissan, who parked beside his Volkswagen. Makola revealed that an argument ensued after the fans approached to greet Shebeshxt.

"They saw him pull out a firearm, and he fired a shot at the occupants. The bullet hit the rear window, hit the headrest of the driver and hit the passenger on the cheek."

The driver of the Nissan allegedly tried to chase Shebeshxt's car but couldn’t catch up. The driver then went to the hospital.

Makola revealed that the firearm, which is unlicensed, has yet to be recovered, as Shebeshxt has refused to surrender it. The rapper is facing nine charges, including attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and assault.

Despite pleading with the court to release him on bail, Shebeshxt remains in custody until the next bail hearing on 8 December.

Social media weighs in on Shebeshxt scandal

Online users shared their thoughts on Shebeshxt's case. Read some of their comments below.

Im_Fundy said:

"This one is chaotic. They should keep him until the festive season is over."

Karabo_Mokgoko wrote:

"It's sad that people warned him about his lifestyle and saving money."

tpdadj posted:

"When he was busy pointing unlicensed firearms at people, what did he think would happen to him?"

__KamogeloM added:

"He was given so many chances to turn his life around, but he went on with his reckless lifestyle."

MotswanaThoo posted:

"He was reckless and moved like he had nothing to lose."

440UrPp added:

"They are gonna keep postponing till the 2nd of Jan so that his fans can be safer this December."

Shebeshxt's girlfriend breaks her silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt's girlfriend, Kholofelo Moloto's first post after the rapper's arrest.

The comment section erupted with hundreds of messages from fans and critics weighing in on Shebe's case while fishing for a reaction from his partner.

