AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, recently attended her son's murder case for the first time

A video of the Slain rapper's mother speaking to the prosecutors in court went viral

Forbes thanked the prosecutors for their hard work in catching those who allegedly murdered her son and his best friend

Lynn Forbes attended AKA's murder case for the first time.

Source: Instagram

The Slain rapper AKA's murder case is still ongoing, and his mother Lynn Forbes was spotted in court for the first the matter began, after the Ndimande brothers were brought back to South Africa to face the music as the accused involved in the murder of the star and his friend Tibz.

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Forbes attended the case at the Durban Magistrates Court, and a video of her expressing gratitude to the prosecuting team for the hard work they have been doing since her son was brutally murdered in 2023 was shared on social media.

In the clip, Lynnn is heard singing praises to senior prosecutor Advocate Lawrence Gcaba and his team:

"I really appreciate it. I can only imagine all the hours that must go into all of this, and I don’t envy any of you, but thank you very much; you are appreciated. Thank you."

The clip of Lynn was captioned:

"[WATCH] Lynn Forbes, who is the mother of slain rapper Kiernan Forbes pouring her heart out to prosecutors in the murder case as the two other accused in the high-profile matter return to the Durban Magistrates Court this morning. This is the first time she has been in court. @_NMabaso."

AKA murder case postponed to 2026

While Lynn attended the case for the first time in Durban, according to EWN News, the NPA spokeswoman, Natasha Ramkisson Kara, shared that the case was postponed to 9 January 2026, in order for the defence team to formally make a request to the state regarding certain information.

"The two accused persons appeared again at the Durban magistrates' court today [Tuesday] after their recent extradition to South Africa two weeks ago. They are charged with multiple crimes, including murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and money laundering-related offences. The case has been postponed to 9 January 2026 to allow the defence to formally request specific information from the state," Kara said.

AKA's mom attended the murder case in Durban.

Source: Instagram

State closes Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after 3 years

While the AKA and Tibz murder case has faced setbacks and twists, the state has concluded proceedings in another high-profile case.

The state decided to close the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. With the state having closed its case, the attention now shifts to the defence. The accused can testify or call their own as well as the State's witnesses to argue that the prosecution has not proven its case.

AKA’s dad hails General Mkhwanazi for arrests in murder case

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that AKA's father, Tony Forbes, praised Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his active role in his son's murder investigation.

Forbes sang Mkhwanazi's praises during an episode of the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Experience (SMWX) that premiered on Sunday, 2 November 2025. Tony Forbes confirmed that the suspects were arrested using a method previously discussed by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony before parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

