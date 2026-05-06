On Monday, 4 May 2026, MacG read a key line from the EFF manifesto during an episode of Podcast and Chill

In a snippet shared on X, the former radio presenter weighed in on the Julius Malema-led party's stance on immigration

His comments sparked a debate online, with some alleging that the EFF's stance was in line with South Africa's constitution

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MacG sparked debate after weighing in on EFF's manifesto. Image: podcastandchillnetwork

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host MacGyver Mukwevho sparked a massive debate on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s stance on immigration.

The issue of illegal immigration has been a major talking point offline and online, with broadcasters Ngizwe Mchunu and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma leading marches in Durban and Johannesburg.

Celebrities such as media personality Unathi Nkayi, actor Siv Ngesi, and producer/DJ Oscar Mbo have weighed in on the topical issue, offering mixed opinions.

MacG joined the conversation during the Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 4 May 2026, questioning the EFF’s stance on migration.

MacG reads the EFF manifesto on Podcast and Chill

X (Twitter) user @BafanaSurprise shared a clip of MacG reading the EFF manifesto.

"This is the first line, bro. The EFF will take up all struggles of all immigrants (most of whom are economic migrants and asylum seekers in South Africa), whether they are in the country legally or illegally,” MacG read.

MacG criticised the EFF’s stance on immigration.

“That's what it says in the manifesto. I kid you not, bro. That is wild, man. The EFF has never gotten it right with this immigration thing,” MacG said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to EFF's immigration stance after MacG reads manifesto

The video gained traction on the microblogging platform, and netizens joined in. While some shared other party manifestos, others debated MacG’s comments on the EFF manifesto.

Here are some of the comments:

@MusicPulse6029 claimed:

“But that's in line with our constitution, it basically has a sentence that says, ‘South Africa belongs to all who live in it.’ And also, in many sections, it refers to everyone in the Republic. Not citizens. What is shocking now?”

@PenuelMatlala asked:

“One word (Ubuntu) sums up the clause. When has Ubuntu ever been a crime?”

@AshantiBabes80 suggested:

“All political manifestos should be written or made available in all 11 languages.”

@Declarationb4 said:

“The problem with you is that you don’t read, so you are telling us of something we already know. I mean, the EFF was always clear when coming to this position.”

South Africans debated MacG's criticism of EFF's manifesto. Image: podcastandchillnetwork

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on anti-illegal immigration protests

In other news, poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on the anti-illegal immigration protests.

Mazwai was reacting to an X user who had labelled South Africans as xenophobic.

In response, Mazwai boldly stated that the problem here is not xenophobia, but afrophobia, seeing how a certain group of foreign nationals are targetted. Ntsiki Mazwai's post read:

"They are AFROPHOBIC. Xenophobia includes other races. South Africans only have a hatred for those who look like them. This is AFROPHOBIA / AFROHATE."

Gareth Cliff discusses tensions behind anti-illegal immigration marches

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff shared what he believed was the driving force behind the growing anti-illegal immigration protests.

In a video uploaded to the Truth Report's YouTube channel on 4 May 2026, he explained why frustration among South Africans is growing and how it’s shaping public reactions.

Source: Briefly News