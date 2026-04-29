Ntsiki Mazwai has boldly called out a certain group of South Africans, calling them afrophobes

This is amid the anti-immigration marches in Pretoria and Durban led by Ngizwe Mchunu and crew

Her stance ignited a debate online, with people questioning Ntsiki's stance, while offering differing views

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on South Africans being called xenophobic. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai gave a scathing remark about South Africans, responding to a tweet which labelled them xenophobic.

Mazwai was seemingly adding her voice to the anti-immigration campaign led by Ngizwe Mchunu, which started in the Durban CBD and has expanded to Johannesburg.

Ntsiki weighs on South Africans amid protests

The marches started on 27 and were scheduled to end on 29 April 2026 in Pretoria. This followed a tense protest in Durban CBD where supporters of this movement confronted foreign-owned businesses, and this led to clashes.

A user @mpumszn sighed, "Whew. South Africans are so xenophobic. My word."

Responding to this, Mazwai boldly stated that the problem here is not xenophobia, but afrophobia, seeing how a certain group of foreign nationals are targetted.

"They are AFROPHOBIC. Xenophobia includes other races. South Africans only have a hatred for those who look like them. This is AFROPHOBIA / AFROHATE."

Just recently, Mazwai called out certain people who associate the spread of malaria with illegal immigrants.

"Please note: There is a malaria outbreak in Gauteng. Any sign of fever, go straight to the doctor. Malaria is spread by mosquitoes that carry the virus. And not by foreign nationals, as some idiots are saying."

Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to Ngizwe Mchunu’s anti-immigration marches. Image: NtsikiMedia

Source: Instagram

@AsandaRT_ reacted:

"Should undocumented migrants be allowed to remain in South Africa, or should there be stricter enforcement of immigration laws? Yintoni le funeka siyenzile to show them we don't hate them."

@mlotywalindi asked:

"Kahle Kahle wena ntsiki yintoni le inzima kuwe uba uboph'iteki and mobileze ulwe lempi uyibonayo inga athendwa ngalendlela wena ufuna ngayo?"

@mceekaypsyche said:

"Name it whatever you want. We have an illegal immigration problem. We won't pretend like it doesn't exist."

@_DarthGayder_ stated:

"It's terrible, and it feels like it's getting worse every day."

@wa_bakwena stated:

"Yah no, it's time for okes to stop hiding behind "Patriotism " and "illegal immigration ". People should just develop some courage and call it what it is. Aphrofobia and Xenophobia at heart."

@Bakhothe_Mzee stated:

"It’s nice to tweet from the comfort of your home, where you know nothing about what’s happening on the other side of the highway."

Ntsiki defends Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to Julius Malema's arrest, calling for Mzansi to unite, instead of dividing.

She even called for the MK Party and EFF to join forces: "What Julius and the women of EFF did to Mam Khanyi can never be forgotten, and possibly Mam Khanyi will never forgive. What Julius and the fighters did to Andile Mngxitama can never be forgotten or forgiven by Andile. What Julius did to Zuma can never be forgotten nor forgiven by Zuma. There are many others. It’s so sad. So I understand MK. I get it. I’m just sad for black unity."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President, Julius Malema, is facing 5 years imprisonment after he fired his firearm in 2018.

Source: Briefly News