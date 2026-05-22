“Bad Luck”: Woman’s Birthday Celebration Goes Wrong After Candles Catch Fire at Sandton Hotel
- A birthday celebration in Sandton reportedly turned stressful after decorative candles caught nearby bedding and décor on fire inside a hotel room
- The flames were contained before spreading further, preventing greater damage and avoiding reported injuries
- The incident has highlighted safety concerns around using candles indoors, particularly around bedding, fabrics and decorative setups
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A birthday celebration in Sandton quickly turned stressful after decorative candles reportedly caused a fire inside a hotel room.
The video was posted by @preciousimphiwe on 21 May 2026 in Sandton, showing damage caused after candles placed around a birthday setup accidentally caught fire. She responded to the comments saying the celebration involved decorative candles arranged around parts of the room as part of a birthday surprise between close friends.
However, things changed suddenly when flames spread onto bedding and decorative items. The fire appears to have been contained before spreading further, preventing more serious damage. The images she shared afterwards showed burnt bedding and affected decorations inside the room. She was also draining the water the poured on the sheets from trying to stop the fire.
Decorative candles prompt indoor fire safety warnings
Decorative candles are often used during celebrations, but fire safety experts frequently warn against placing open flames close to fabrics, bedding or flammable materials. Hotel safety guidelines across many properties also discourage unattended candles indoors.
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No injuries were reported following the incident, and the woman, user @preciousimphiwe, laughed it off. The unexpected moment has also renewed conversations around fire safety precautions during celebrations and the risks linked to indoor decorative flame setups. She added that she will do a story time to explain what really happened and what they did after that. Netizens in the comments were worried about her birthday celebration being ruined, with some asking how much they paid for the damage towards the hotel
Check out the TikTok video below:
Mzansi feel sorry for the birthday girl
Sphesihle wrote:
“Is it a hotel?”
Precious Simphiwe Mtsweni replied:
“Yes. 😭😭 Around Sandton.”
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Hloriso wrote:
“How much did you pay for the damage?”
Zijabulileintombi Mavuso wrote:
“Me checking out after the damage has been done”
Baby kay asked:
“Bathong. 😢 What happened?”
PreciouSimphiwe Mtsweni explained:
“Candles happened? 😭😭”
Baby kay wrote:
“Askies nana. Translation: I'm really sorry babe.😢”
Moswala Twala wrote:
“Halola mpete o tsamaye. Translation: Fix the bedding to hide the mess and leave.”
Amanda requested:
“Story time, please. 🙏🏾 😭”
3 Other Briefly News stories about birthdays
- A Benoni great-grandmother melted hearts when The Old People’s Home in Howard Avenue surprised her with a stunning flower arrangement, a live singer and a room full of love to mark her 101st birthday.
- On Sunday, 17 May 2026, Mpumelelo Mseleku and his ex-partner, Vuyokazi Nciweni, reunited to celebrate their daughter, Mhlophekazi, who turned a year older; with netizens loving seeing a good co-parenting.
- A playful South African digital creator on TikTok convinced her beloved grandmother to pretend it was her birthday during a visit to Spur Steakhouse, leaving the internet in sticthes.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za