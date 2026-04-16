Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to Julius Malema's arrest, calling for Mzansi to unite, instead of dividing

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President, Julius Malema, is facing 5 years imprisonment after he fired his firearm in 2018

Despite not seeing eye to eye in the past, with insulting statements being made, Ntsiki Mazwai shared where she currently stands with Malema

Ntsiki Mazwai slammed those who are celebrating Julius Malema’s sentencing. Image: Mark Andrews/AFP, NtsikiMazwai

Source: UGC

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted with anger after Julius Malema was sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026, after he was found guilty of firing a firearm at a rally in 2018.

Ntsiki slams blacks for celebrating Malema's sentencing

Taking to her X account on Thursday, 16 April, where she gave a scathing reaction to the events that unfolded in court and on social media.

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Despite there being bad blood between them, Ntsiki claimed she never hated Julius Malema, calling him a fearless leader.

"I've never hated Julius. He has been a bad human towards me. But at home, we are taught to keep our side of the road clean. He hated me from the day I asked about the EFF succession plan (because I knew a day like this could come)"

Ntsiki Mazwai crashed out hard in the timeline, going on a rampage and making a few scathing remarks.

Ntsiki Mazwai defended Julius Malema after he was sentenced for 5 years. ImageL NtsikiMazwai

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki calls for MK, EFF unity

An angry Ntsiki Mazwai slammed the people Malema surrounded himself with, "Julius is an example of the danger of being surrounded by yes men. People who don’t correct you and suck up to you," she said.

"What Julius and the women of EFF did to Mam Khanyi can never be forgotten, and possibly Mam Khanyi will never forgive. What Julius and the fighters did to Andile Mngxitama can never be forgotten or forgiven by Andile. What Julius did to Zuma can never be forgotten nor forgiven by Zuma. There are many others. It’s so sad. So I understand MK. I get it. I’m just sad for black unity."

Ntsiki then called for unity aming the uMkhonto we Sizwe party members and the EFF supporters, all in the name of black unity. Below is one of Mazwai's X post:

Jackie Ohamoste pens message to Malema

Ntsiki Mazwai was not the only one feeling anger when it came to Malema being sent behind bars. Briefly News previously reported that author Jackie Phamotse wrote an open letter dedicated to Malema.

She told Malema that this was the price to pay as a leader and encouraged him to keep his head held high throughout the duration of his sentence.

Phamotse spoke of other leaders who faced a similar fate to Julius Malema, but they all had different beliefs that shaped them into the leaders they became. Her views divided the internet, with people calling her out for comparing Malema to the leaders.

Source: Briefly News