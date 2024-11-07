South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai has trolled the Economic Freedom Fighters on Twitter (X)

This follows the news of Advocate Dali Mpodu's exit from the party to join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Her fans reacted to the video she shared and laughed at the EFF for the sentiments they shared about Ntsiki

Ntsiki Mazwai is not letting the "failed poet" remarks go. She posted a video of her throwing shade at the red berets, and the video left fans in stitches

Ntsiki Mazwai trolled the EFF because of the sentiments they shared about her. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/X and Sharon Seretlo via Getty Images

Ntsiki reacts to the breaking news of the EFF

Activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai trolled the Economic Freedom Fighters on Twitter (X). After Advocate Dali Mpodu's announcement that he is ditching the party to join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, she was quick to respond.

Ntsiki was working out when she posted a short video of her working out with the caption, "A failed poet’s reaction to breaking news."

Fans weigh in on Ntsiki's video

Mzansi reacted to Ntsiki Mazwai's post with some people rolling on the floor with laughter. Others gushed over her.

Vuyo42617977 laughed:

"Lol, I hear you."

@AbundanceFitlan gushed:

"She does amazing work educating black people on her Moyà podcast. It’s poet justice if you think about it."

@tabisomokabane advised:

"You must just focus on your health and leave politics."

@Cde_Tongogara said:

"She is meditating. Her name is simply Ntsiki Mazwai. The greatest woman alive. Love you Ntsikelelo."

@M4LUSI stated:

"Remember to ground yourself as well. It's very important in these times."

Why Dali Mpofu joined MK

According to News24, Mpofu said he was one of the people who created the party with Jacob Zuma. He told the SABC that they had been in discussion for 12 months.

When asked if Julius Malema was aware, he said he tried to contact him but could not. He reiterated that there is no bad blood between them.

"To be fair, I hadn't informed Malema, I tried to reach out; there is no need to inform anyone at any particular time; there is no bad blood. I will extend that courtesy even after this announcement, and I am sure our paths will meet in this difficult journey for unity. There is nothing personal; nothing is being done against a particular person; this is what I am doing for my people,"

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Arthur's performance

