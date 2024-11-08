A kind-hearted couple touched the hearts of Mzansi peeps after returning money to its owner, who lost it

The couple were unable to find the guy but made means to send him the cash that was in the wallet they picked

Social media users thanked the husband and wife for their good hearts, saying others wouldn't have done what they did

An honest couple had Mzansi singing their praises after going out of their way to ensure that a man who lost his money received it back in full when they picked up his wallet.

The post was shared on the wife C'nethemba Dastile-Bolani and her husband Luvuyo Lakel Bolani's Facebook page and received 2.7K likes and another page called Black Capitalist.

The couple's kind deed

The wife shared photos of the wallet and the cash amount of R674.50 in notes and coins, as well as a deposit slip, on her Facebook page, accompanied by an explanatory post detailing how they got it.

"My husband and I picked up a wallet that belongs to Mr Z Tshambu at Cape Town international airport, yesterday (2 Nov 24). In the wallet, there was R647.50 and a Capitec bank card, but because we couldn’t find a way to get hold of him, we then transferred the money to his account."

See the post below:

Mzansi thanks the couple for the gesture

After social media users saw their post, the couple was showered with blessings and compliments. Many shared how rare their kind act was, considering how badly everyone is affected by the economy.

User @Melisizwe Mandulo commented:

"Wow, you're both blessed by just thinking about doing there right thing. God be with you guys ♥️♥️💪🙏🙏."

User @Sibusiso Ngwenya added:

"Wow, may God bless you people. What if it was his last money for the whole month, now he will be able to buy bread 🍞. Siyabonga ngokuthebeka kwenu (thank you for being trustworthy)."

User @Zam Mtezman Somchiza said:

"Ubuntu personified."

User @Felicia Mngxekeza added:

"Makwande kuni Maka Sim no Luvuyo for your kindness and thoughtfulness. May Allah bless you guys."

User @Xolelwa Myrtle Majeke said:

"May your children and their children...never lack! ❤️."

User @Sylvester Princy Ganduri added:

"You're one of the few who still have Ubuntu stay blessed💙."

