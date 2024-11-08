A video of a handsome Mzansi gent had social media users wishing to visit him after it made it online

The clip was shared on TikTok, leaving women's minds filled with lots of wild ideas

The gent's feed was filled with comments from women who directly and indirectly shot their shots

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

A handsome guy shared a video of himself on TikTok, leaving women drooling. Image: @tyron_lewis

Source: TikTok

Mzansi huns were charmed after coming across a video of a handsome guy who resembles an American movie star on their social media timelines.

The Cape Town gent shared the clip on his TikTok account under his user handle @tryron_lewis, attracting 122K views, 22K likes and over 400 comments, mostly from women who found him charming.

The confident guy teases Mzansi huns

The TikTok user shared a short clip wearing white linen pants and a black long sleep top. He stands in front of a mirror and takes a video. The camera also gets closer to show his tattooed hand and neck and gorgeous smile.

Watch the video below:

The TikTok user steals many hearts

The post attracted many comments from Mzansi huns, who loved what they were seeing. Some found it hard to believe that @hyron_lewis was South African, while others wished to see him face to face.

User @Pisces ♓️ goddess wanted to know:

"Ok, you on my fyp 3 time now after every 2nd video. Is this a sign😳?"

User @Thetris asked:

"Which South Africa is this?"

User @TeeHee asked:

"Tyrone, are you sure you're from here😭?"

User @lilli312 said:

"Now, God, when I pray for my future man, this is what I mean."

User @Veez added:

"Skin full of ink 🖤& 🇿🇦'n 🔥Good Lord, he is perfection👌."

User @✨️Lauren-Leigh Adams✨️ commented:

"What South Africa am I in because there aren't any men like this here😩😭?"

Tall and buff hunk steals many women's hearts

In another Briefly News article, a tall and buff hunk from Kenya left many local huns after sharing a video of him near a taxi rank in Johannesburg.

Many social media users mistook the gent for the American actor Winston Duke, who stars in Black Panther, while others were ready to marry him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News