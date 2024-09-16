A babe got many people motivated after she shared a video asking a handsome guy for his contact numbers when she saw him while driving

Even though the lady and the guy seem to be an item, the video gave the online community ideas to be on the lookout for love everywhere

Social media users promised to try the idea, while those without wheels wished they had cars

A cute babe had many guys wishing they owned cars after posting a video asking a guy for his number while driving in her car when they stopped on the road next to each other.

The video attracted over 1.1M views, 96K likes and over 1K comments after it was shared by the hun of her TikTok account handle, user @nasuthu_italy.

Single ladies, you'd better take notes

In the video, the hun greets the guy driving parallel to her before telling him he is handsome. He responds by giving the same compliment. The lady proceeds to ask for his number.

Mzansi is not convinced that the guy is a stranger

After watching the video, the internet community was thankful for the idea and shared that they would use it. Some people, however, were unconvinced that the two did not know each other and took time to comment on their feed. It turns out they are indeed an item.

User @missp felt shy:

"I'm always closing the window, even if dey great me I look at the other side🤣🤣🤣."

User @nosi...n commented:

"No one talks about how we see our soul mates at the robots 😭😂😂😂😂."

User @ simphiwemhlongo748 wasn't sure it would work for her:

"I have never had this experiment sana.....I feel like it's a little difficult when you have a car to be seen, or maybe I'm driving the wrong car."

User @ mama_rori_m felt motivated:

"Ok, I already have a car. Now, the next step is to open the window and start talking 😭😭😭."

User @ Angelina 😍🫂 saw right through the joke:

"It's just a joke, ke boyfriend yage."

User @preshycontenteverything added:

"You nearly fooled me, thats ur man."

