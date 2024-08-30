A brave woman saw a handsome man at the airport and immediately grew hearts in her eyes

The lady knew she wanted to see the gentleman again and quickly devised a plan which worked perfectly

Social media users were happy to see that the guy felt the same about the woman and wished them a happy life together

An American woman shared her love story that started with sliding her boyfriend a note. Image @alyciaviola

A heartwarming video of a lady approaching a cute guy and asking him on a date melted the online community's hearts, and some wished for similar luck.

The woman, whose TikTok handle is @alyciaviola, shared a video of the first time she saw her now boyfriend at the airport as he was about to go on his flight attendant duties.

A flight to remember

After boarding the flight, the woman was attended to by the gent a couple of times while onboard. After a few sips of champagne, she gathered the courage to approach him, sending a note asking for a date.

Watch the video below:

The combos communicate

The lady was happy to know that the man felt the same way, as he responded positively to her love note asking him on a date.

Social media users were so happy that the man responded positively and is now in a relationship.

User @myiceelife shared:

" I’m invested. What a cutie. What a cute couple. But if this works out, keep us posted!!! Deal?"

User @kimarlons_mommy was happy with the lady's approach, commenting:

"See how she asked him without being shy? Very cutesy, very thoughtful, VERY demure😫❤️I love this."

User @kreck_717 had a message for the lady:

"The second someone posts something like this, immediately run to their page to see that they’re already together. Lol this was still cute, though, keep the romance alive!"

User @corinnamichelle1 commented:

"I knew you guys were together! Cause this was a BOLD move and too good to be true.🥰."

User @ltlinc had a message for women, detailing:

"As a male, I think that was really cool of you and wish more women would take the initiative. I bet you made his day, hope the date went well! ❤️."

User @sceptic927 was familiar with the following:

"20 years as a flight attendant with Singapore airlines . Happens frequently 😂 👍 well done 👍."

A woman proposes to herself, leaving many amused

In another Briefly News article, a woman left many social media users in stitches after proposing marriage to herself.

The online community joined in the joke, asking if she said yes to herself while others predicted that her marriage would work.

