“Who Is Paying Lobola?”: Woman Proposes to Her Bae at Groove, Mzansi Split

A man had no idea he was about to become a fiancé when his girlfriend proposed to him at groove

The man received a plate with a ring box and the words 'Will You Marry Me?' written in chocolate

Many social media users were against the woman popping the question, while others showed their support

A woman surprised her boyfriend by proposing to him at groove. Images: @indobs

While it is a societal norm for a man to pop the question in a heterosexual relationship, the roles are reversed for one couple when a woman decides to propose to her boyfriend.

TikTokker Cindy Ndovela shared a video of the couple's life-changing moment on her account (@indobs). In the clip, a waitress at groove holds a plate with a ring box. The crockery also has text written in chocolate, with the words 'Will You Marry Me?' and 'Yes' and 'No' for his answer to the sweet question.

The waitress walks towards a table seating four people and places the plate before a man. Taken aback, the gentleman realises what is on the plate. A woman sitting across the table gets up from her seat and approaches him, getting down on her knees. Shortly after, the man hands the woman the ring box, where she shyly takes out the jewellery to place on his finger.

The couple embraces each other while receiving cheers from the patrons before the woman returns to her seat.

Woman proposing splits netizens

Cindy's video reached hundreds of thousands of people's For You Pages on the popular app, with many rushing to the comment section to share their thoughts. While some were happy for the couple, others shared that they could not see themselves, or women, getting down on one knee.

@leratopetr0 said in the comments:

"My pride will never allow me to do this. I would rather mop the ocean."

@user3685874095049 asked the question:

"So, who is paying lobola? Hai."

@letolo1 supported the woman's actions, saying:

"Women, what are you waiting for? This is beautiful."

@eddie10_ told the online community:

"It's always better when it's her idea."

Woman 'surprises' herself with marriage proposal

In another story about love and marriage, Briefly News reported about a woman who posted a video on her TikTok account stating to people that she finally surprised herself with a marriage proposal.

The video was humourous, although the young lady did not specify whether it was a serious post or for laughs. Many online community members shared comical messages in the comment section, with some sending well wishes.

