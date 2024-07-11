A 63-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband shared a clip of a gender reveal for their child

The couple, known on social media, will welcome their baby into the world via a surrogate

Many social media users were shocked that the pair met when the man was 15, while others sent congratulatory messages for their new arrival

A 63-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband are happy to welcome their child into the world. Images: @leolove_3 / Instagram, @dailymail / TikTok

A TikTok-famous couple with a huge age gap hogged the headlines when they announced they were expecting a child together.

According to Daily Mail, Cheryl McGregor, 63, (who already has seven children and 17 grandchildren) and her 26-year-old husband, Quran McCain, will soon welcome their daughter via surrogacy. The couple met in 2012 when the young man was 15 and said their 'I dos' in 2021.

In a recent video reposted on the publication's TikTok account (@dailymail), Cheryl and Quran hosted a gender reveal party for their child. They're seen popping pink confetti, and pink smoke fills the air, indicating that a daughter is on the way.

Watch the video below:

Quran also shared a short clip on his Instagram account touching the surrogate's pregnant belly.

Internet reacts to couple's gender reveal

Members of the online community rushed to Daily Mail's comment section in shock and confusion over how the pair met and what lies ahead for them. Of course, humour also crept its way into the comments.

A perplexed @at.iamlilo said:

"She met him at 15? Jail!"

Thinking of the child, @chocolatemunch21 wrote:

"That baby does not deserve that."

@morgannorris668 cracked a joke about the mother and baby:

"They can both use teething rings for when those gums hurt."

@forever.sunshine.smiles was happy for the couple:

"Oh wow, congrats. So many kids don’t have any parents, so no matter the age or age gap, I hope they can love and adore this baby girl."

