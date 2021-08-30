Mom, 20, Gives Birth to Daughter With Rare Condition Known as Progeria

A 20-year-old mother from Libode has given birth to a baby girl with an extremely rare condition known as Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome impacts roughly one in 20 million children born and people with the condition face accelerated ageing

Initial signs of the condition were picked up by local midwives who noticed that the little girl was born with not only deformations in her hands but also wrinkles on her skin.

An Eastern Cape mother, aged 20, residing in Libode has unexpectedly given birth to a child with a rare medical condition known as progeria.

Children born with the rare condition known as progeria suffer from rapid ageing, according to reports by DispatchLIVE.

Noticeable signs were identified by local mid-wives as the child displayed deformations in her hands along with wrinkles on her skin. The little girl is currently in hospital with her mother where she can be monitored.

Social Development spokesperson Mzukisi Solani holds the belief that the mother, family and the community collectively need assistance additionally the Human Settlements Department has approached the family to make sure that the child has an appropriate home to be raised in.

According to SABC News, Progeria is also referred to as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS). Unfortunately, the condition has no cure and impacts roughly one in 20 million people globally.

