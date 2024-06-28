A woman posted a video on her TikTok account stating to people that she finally surprised herself with a marriage proposal

The video took a humorous route, although the young lady did not specify if it was a serious post or for laughs

Many members of the online community shared comical messages in the comment section, with some sending well-wishes

A woman surprised many when she shared that she surprised herself with a marriage proposal. Images: @macshina

Source: TikTok

A woman took the next step in her relationship with herself and jokingly surprised herself with a marriage proposal.

Taking to TikTok, app user @macshina, who might have been spreading humour on people's For You Page (FYP), shared an extravagant set-up for someone popping the question.

The young woman filmed herself walking towards roses and candles neatly placed on the floor, which led to letter lights reading, "BE MY WIFE."

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Internet users play along with surprise marriage proposal

@macshina's video went viral, garnering over one million views and counting. Thousands also took to the comment section to share their congratulatory messages, confusion, and poked fun at the woman.

@urlifeyourchoice told the online community:

"We are really out here just wanting the excitement, not marriage or the man."

@nthanda00 laughed and asked:

"So, did you say yes?"

@liveaccordinglyllc jokingly wrote in the comments:

"I have a good feeling about this relationship."

@aroddoraa shared their thoughts on the video:

"This is probably the saddest thing I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a lot of sad things."

@becomingkerri said they understood what the woman did, adding:

"The one person who isn't going to leave you is yourself."

A confused @iamdrshy commented:

"I'm not sure if I should laugh or cry. I'll just pray."

Woman proposes to girlfriend with personalised car

In a related love story, Briefly News reported about one lucky fiancée who received a customised MINI Cooper on top of her marriage proposal.

The heartwarming video of the dream proposal gained traction on TikTok, leaving social media users feeling warm and fuzzy inside. Congratulatory messages poured in for the newly engaged couple as they embarked on their exciting journey together.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News