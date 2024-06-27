A woman on TikTok shared a snippet of her lobola negotiations and the celebrations that followed

The video showed the woman and her partner elegantly dressed after the successful family gathering

Social media users flocked to the comment section to share their well wishes and congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The online community was in awe of this woman's lobola celebrations video. Images: @kurtsynkomo

Source: TikTok

After a woman posted a video of her lobola celebrations, the online community could not help but send the couple well wishes.

Taking to her TikTok account, app user @kurtsynkomo took viewers on a journey through the last few steps on her path to happiness, becoming Mr and Mrs Chatodza.

The video started with cars pulling up and men approaching and entering a house. Later, they sat on the floor as a few women passed them. The clip then cuts to the men bringing in parcels of food, including alcohol, a crate of cooldrinks and boxes of cereal.

After the negotiations, the happy bride posted clips of the celebrations and looked smitten with her loving partner by her side.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their love for the couple

People online flooded the woman's comment section with congratulatory messages and words of positivity.

@unbothered.queen0 sent their well wishes:

"Congratulations. This is amazing. May God bless your union."

@jocie00 appreciated what they saw:

Finally, a video I had been waiting for the longest time. It feels great seeing relationships go this far. Congratulations, hun."

@being.tyfaeh told the woman:

"You deserve everything beautiful coming your way and more. Congratulations."

Asian man pays lobola for his South African wife

In a related article published in April centred on love and relationships, Briefly News reported about two families who got together to celebrate their loved ones' union when an Asian man made a local woman his forever partner.

A video of a woman's lobola ceremony garnered many comments and views from social media lovers and left many people in awe of their unique celebration. The lady's lobola day took centre stage. Its lively atmosphere and diversity of cultures enthralled online users, who sent the loving couple words of positivity and encouragement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News