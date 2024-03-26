A Zulu bride became a viral sensation on TikTok after a video showed her covered in cash

She danced in her wedding attire adorned with a shawl and headpiece overflowing with South African banknotes

The internet reacted positively, with many congratulating the bride while others jokingly requested a share of her fortune

A Zulu bride wore a shawl decorated with R100 and R200 bills. Image: @khullyle

A Zulu bride made quite the impression online after a video of her covered in cash went viral.

TikTok video shows bride covered in cash

A TikTok video shared by @khullyle shows the bride dancing during her traditional wedding ceremony in her attire and covered with a shawl with many R100 and R200 cash notes attached to it.

Her face and head were also covered with numerous R50 notes as her bridal party and family members accompanied and celebrated her during the beautiful ceremony.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Zulu bride's fortune

Many netizens flooded the TikTok post with congratulatory messages. Others couldn't help but jokingly ask the bride for some of her money.

Anele said:

"Kodwa bengingekho nganu ngizobala lemali."

cocoglow replied:

"Wow this is so beautiful. Congratulations dear

Heeyitsley commented:

"Ayy banamanga ngempela.."

Wanga said:

"Congratulations my love ♥️."

Mbali Zuma responded:

"Wooow sisi ngaze ngakujabulela kwaze kwakuhle ."

charity_1530 commented;

"Mina bengiyohamba eduze kwakho ngidamane ngiyicutha lemali ."

Gebalakhe replied:

"Ngingamcutha mina lona ngiyimpelesi."

Silindo_S commented:

"Bekumnandi singekho ♥️."

MAMZO responded:

"HAMBA NTOMBAZANE UWAKHA UBUHLOBO OBUHLE EMZINI MINA NGIYAKUBONGELA DADEWETHU ♥️♥️♥️."

Noxie commented:

"Ngicela kuzokubalela imali."

Sgubudu replied:

"Isiko nemikhuba yalo emihle ."

KaMagayisa commented:

"Hawuuuu could you please give R500 at least ."

zee wrote:

"Ngicela Noma Ishumi Makoti."

