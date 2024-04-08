One woman took to social media to express her disappointment in her recent purchase, and the clip went viral

In the TikTok video, the lady showed off what she wanted vs what she was given, and peeps were left with mixed reactions

The online community was shocked as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

This woman's recent purchase did not quite impress her. She shared a TikTok video showcasing what she wanted vs. what she received.

A lady showed off what she ordered and what she got in a TikTok video. Image: @purinemndebele

Woman shares what she ordered vs what she got for R14k

The footage shared by @purinemndebele showcases the lady's chats with the furniture company. She showed off the image of how she wanted her TV stand to look. The furniture company stated that the gloss cost R17,999 and the matt texture R13,999.

@purinemndebele preferred the matt texture, and she proceeded with the process of acquiring the TV stand. As the clip continued, she unveiled the TV stand made for her by the furniture company, and she was not pleased. Some parts were falling off, and the company did not do an excellent job of installing exactly what she preferred. The woman said at the end that the company even blocked her.

Watch the video.

SA reacts to the woman's video

The lady's clip left many people with mixed reactions as they rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts, while others simply cracked jokes in the comments.

Zee.mthombeni said:

"Oh nooo, they must refund you, yoh."

User added:

"I'm here not laughing..where were you when they started the job...I'll be like a watchdog..can't trust anybody in todays life."

Lea suggested:

"Take them to small claims court."

Rinae M shared:

"Same thing happened to me omG in Dec 2022. I had a botched stand, and I refused to settle the rest of the money. Told them to take the ruined material as payment."

La_Mavimbela commented:

"17k? They must refund you."

