A TikTok video shows one woman labouring in an effort to impress after going to meet her in-laws

The lady recorded how busy she was after trying her best on the first day of being on makoti duty for her new family

Online users were amazed by all of the hard work that she had to do for acceptance from her in-laws

A woman getting married showed the responsibility she shouldered at her in-laws'. In a video, the young lady was faced with a mammoth task.

A TikTok video shows a woman on makoti duty for the first time. Image: @saneledlamini

The video of the young woman with her in-laws got over 20,000 likes. Many online users commented, expressing their shock at how much work she had to do.

Woman attends to makoti duties

In a TikTok video by @seneledlamini, a woman showed that on her first day with in-laws, she had to be in charge of a big pot. The massive pot was placed over a fire and was steamy.

In the post, she cooked over the fire and had to stir it alone. Watch the clip below:

South Africa amazed by makoti duty

Online users admitted that it looked like she had a lot of work on her hands as a makoti. People wrote that they would never have been able to manage cooking with a pot the size she had to deal with.

Lit.abee said:

"I would go back home."

precious asked:

"Why are you holding the stick like you are drinking tea at the royal family dinner?"

@Bucy was not keen:

"I’m not gonna impress anyone, ngeke shem."

Chantel King joked:

"I would order everyone McDonald’s. Done."

Ivaaa was amazed:

"All of this just because you love their son, yho."

Daisy was amused:

"Now what if she falls in the pot."

Zinhle Thembelitsha added:

"Asishadeni abelungu once."

Lady does big chop as makoti duty, SA puzzled

Briefly News previously reported that a woman showed people one of her daughter-in-law's duties. The lady posted a video of the moment her new family made her do the big change.

The video by the woman left many people in awe. Online users commented on the TikTok video, curious about her in-laws' demands.

In a video, a woman @mphohadi033 told people that her in-laws required her to cut her hair. In the clip, she got her relaxed mane cut off to a bald head.

