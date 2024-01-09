A TikTok post showed what one young lady wanted as a headboard and the harsh reality of what she got

Netizens thought it was hilarious to see how the young woman was misled into buying the worst headboard

The viral video of what she wanted compared to what arrived as her order had many people laughing

One shopper has been left stunned after her order from fast fashion retailer Shein was not what she expected.

A woman took to TikTok where she showcased her Shein order that went totally left, SA in stitches. Image: @ashleyyb97

Woman's Shein order goes wrong

An excited customer expecting a successful bargain took to TikTok to express her dismay as she unboxed her purchases only to find the items were not what she had in mind.

Posting a 'what I ordered vs what I got'-style video, customer @ashleyyb97 could not hide her disappointment when she received the headboard she bought from the retailer company.

In the video, @ashleyyb97 shows how she unwrapped her package and tried to set it up the headboard, but it ended up being an epic fail.

The video has gathered over 403.7k views and many likes and comments leaving peeps in laugher's glore.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's headboard fail

Lebo said:

"The headboard was supposed to enlarge as soon as you open it."

Kimmy wrote:

"So people getting miniatures from Shein.. Is it only me order kitchen curtain and it come as a doll house figure."

SniPeR G added:

"Shein getting outta hand enu."

Mbali Duma commented:

"I’m sorry I laughed."

Nessa poked fun the woman saying:

"Honestly I have no words."

Woman shows what she wanted vs what she got in TikTok video after shopping at Shein

Briefly News previously reported another story of online users who could not resist joking after seeing the lady’s bad luck before her matric dance.

@Tasmerdesigns posted a video of one of their clients who wanted a lace dress for their matric dance. They got something similar from Shein, but it did not look like the picture when it arrived.

The video received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from amused netizens. Many shared their thoughts about Shein.

