A hilarious TikTok video of a woman showcasing how she protects her wig from being snatched in the Joburg CBD has gone viral

The lovely lady demonstrated how she shields her wig from theft using pieces of clothing and a wig cap

Mzansi ladies were amused by her content, while others shared their experiences

The thugs of the Joburg CBD are notorious for snatching wigs off, and this particular woman on TikTok did not come to play with hers.

A woman showcased how to safeguard your wig in the Joburg CBD in a TikTok video. Image: @zizidlamini0

Source: TikTok

TiKtoker teaches SA ladies how to shield wigs in Joburg

@zizidlamini0 shared a hilarious yet informative video on how she gets herself ready once she is about to hit the streets of Jozi. The woman showcased how she protects her wig with a piece of clothing followed by a wig cup while adding another string.

She captioned her post saying:

“I refuse to lose my wig. #CDB”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman’s video

People in the comments were entertained by her video and some shared their snatched wig experiences.

Dee said:

"You're now letting the cat out of the bag. We were safe doing this, now they'll know."

Titi_smallnose wrote:

"They took mine at Wander's taxi rank. Straight from my head."

African Lily advised her saying:

"Bese, ubopha iduku njengalabosisi baseZCC, it completely disguises the hair. Then I wear my long skirt over leggings so that my look is convincing!"

Thando added:

"Safety first."

Nosiphiwo Mussana said:

"I once lost mine."

Woman loses wig in Johannesburg CBD

Briefly News previously reported a story of a woman whose wig was snatched in the City of Gold.

This stunner had too many people invested. Other people admitted that they live in fear that they will one day be a victim of the same theft.

A lady @michellzaf went downtown wearing a wig, and she did not come back with it. In a clip, the lady showed that her unit was coming apart. Many people commented on the video; some said CBD is not a place to wear wigs.

