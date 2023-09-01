A woman made a video after being a victim of a crime when thieves tried to steal her artificial hair extensions

The lady's lace wig was stolen while she was in CBD, and the circumstances made for viral content

Online users were fascinated after seeing the details of how she left the city centre without her hair

One woman on TikTok went after showing people what happened to her. The lady posted a video of herself after being traumatised in Johannesburg CBD.

This stunner had too many people invested. Other people admitted that they live in fear that they will one day be a victim of theft.

Joburg woman loses wig to thieves

A lady @michellzaf went downtown wearing a wig, and she did not come back with it. In a clip, the lady showed that her unit was coming apart.

Watch the video below:

Online users discuss women's wig theft

Many people commented on the video; some said CBD is not a place to wear wigs. Many said they wear head coverings wn a dangerous part of town.

Luckiest girl in the planet said:

"What if you layered heavy amounts of glue? The embarrassment they’ll get when the wig doesn’t come off."

playingfavourites added:

"How do they have enough time to do this much damage? Or are they using extreme force?"

Zanele_ Slie wrote:

"Saturday l said not today... l held onto my wig when l was passing mtn til l was inside the taxi."

Mohau_Moropa-Lekoko commented:

"Iyo weisti I always go to town with my wigs and I've never experienced this or witnessed it... I'm so sorry."

Lee could relate:

"If it's installed wear a doek or cap and tuck in the rest of the hair in your jacket or just avoid wearing it, mine also got snatched I said no more."

