A video of a daylight robbery at a private school in the Johannesburg CBD has been shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee

The 54-second clip has shocked South Africans as the assailants' brazenness is absolutely unbelievable

Many locals who reacted to the clip felt a rush of emotions while watching the lady being violently pushed around

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a horrific video on Twitter. The video, according to Abramjee, shows a robbery at a private school in the Johannesburg CBD. The clip is 54 seconds long but has instilled fear in many South Africans.

The video starts with a group of men approaching what appears to be a receptionist's desk with papers. A man in a green jersey walks around the desk to where a woman is seated and makes his gun visible.

The three men start scrounging around her desk looking for things. The fearful woman moves back on her office chair, trying her best to avoid them. Towards the end of the video the man in the green jersey forces her to sit under her desk.

This video of a group of men robbing a school in Johannesburg has gone viral online. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The video is not for sensitive viewers.

Briefly News compiled a few of the responses below:

@WasteManSA said:

"I think 70% of South African women are still traumatised because of criminals doing this to them."

@fred_Baloyi shared:

"I feel sorry for what the lady had to go through. We are not safe any more. These guys can strike anywhere, anytime. Let's be vigilant."

@phaladir wrote:

"Crime has become another form of shopping in South Africa, just that it's free."

@thirsty_sphe responded with:

"They must fire the security guards."

@lindsaymanthey tweeted:

"Need to tighten up their security."

@Sparkleberrie suggested:

"Businesses should lock doors and reserve the right to entry, crime is completely out of control."

Woman recounts horrific incident with group of thugs, Mzansi shares similar stories

Previously, Briefly News reported that a local lady had Twitter crying after she shared a heart-wrenching story of a terrible encounter she went through. She explained that on Sunday, 13 June, she went to a grocery store and was responding to a few messages while still seated in the comfort of her vehicle.

Before she knew it, a man opened her backseat door. Thinking it was a mistake, she turned around and once she locked eyes with the individual, she knew something was wrong. She attempted to escape from her door but another person had used his weight to keep her in the car.

She was then hit on the head with a gun and told to drive. She was forced to pick up two other men while driving. She pleaded with them for her life and offered everything she had, but this fell on deaf ears.

Source: Briefly.co.za