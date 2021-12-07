A South African lady shared the horror she experienced when a group of thugs held her in her vehicle and physically abused her while others used her bank cards

@ani_lee_leo shared the terrible incident on Twitter in a long, detailed thread where she explained what happened to her

Saffa tweeps comforted her after reading the thread and some shared stories that were extremely similar to hers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A local lady had Twitter shared a heart-wrenching story of a terrible encounter she went through. She explained that on Sunday, 13 June, she went to a grocery store and was responding to a few messages while still seated in the comfort of her vehicle.

Before she knew it, a man opened her backseat door. Thinking it was a mistake, she turned around and once she locked eyes with the individual, she knew something was wrong. She attempted to escape from her door but another person had used his weight to keep her in the car.

She was then hit on the head with a gun and told to drive. She was forced to pick up two other men while driving. She pleaded with them for her life and offered everything she had, but this fell on deaf ears.

This young lady shared the story of her fighting for her life after being taken on a ride by a group of thugs. Image: @ani_lee_leo

Source: Twitter

Another vehicle arrived to pick up all her bank cards and she was informed to continuously increase her card limits. If the limits were blocked, the men swiped her cards instead. Thinking her life was over, she fought. With all the commotion, she managed to open the car door and run into oncoming traffic.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She turned around and noticed that her assailants were running into a nearby bush so she ran back to her car:

"To cut the story I ran & sped off back home. My loved ones helped me. There is a piece of me that died that day. I don’t trust myself, I am triggered and on edge. God decided that it wasn’t my day. But I feel that I lost a part of me and every other day it hits me. It hurts."

Read the full post below:

Read some of the painful comments left below:

@judithkgwedi said:

"This is heartbreaking. Experience housebreaking and tied with kids. They took everything and use my bakkie to load. It's a year ago but trauma doesn't go away. Every day I think of more security measures for my home. It's really scary."

@_Omnist_ shared:

"These people work with car guards. They actually watch you by the parking entrance and always target females who are driving alone. I'm so sorry, you didn't fail yourself."

@Eskay_Henry tweeted:

"Askies sisi, I can't even begin to imagine what you must be going though. I've been shot at and abused by criminals and police so many times but I keep moving even though it's not easy. You are not alone."

@kanzeni responded with:

"Sorry dear. I can relate to your story. 28th December 2020 is the day I so wish to forget. I hope you find much strength to deal with this ordeal. May Heavens help and protect us all."

@BpwaLezoty tweeted:

"I know exactly how you feel. I went through the same experience in May this year."

@bronwyn_amy added:

"Reading this made my heart sink. I am so sorry you ever had to experience something like this. You never deserved this and it was not your fault at all. You hadn't failed yourself. You did what you could in the moment and with those decisions. You saved Yourself."

Thugs blow up ATM inside petrol station in Limpopo, Mzansi disturbed and concerned

In other crime news, Briefly News previously reported that anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared images and a video of a bombing at an ATM. The incident occurred at a petrol station in Roedtan, Limpopo. Abramjee's post worried a lot of South Africans all across the country.

The video he shared showed someone clicking through various CCTV cameras situated around the petrol station. The thugs can be seen breaking the glass door as they try to enter, the clip then switches to the thugs taking money from the till.

Just over one minute into the clip, the ATM inside the station explodes. A few tweeps revealed that there is a police station around one kilometre away from the station.

Source: Briefly.co.za