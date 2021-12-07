Daughter Remembers Mum Who Sacrificed Much, Buys Her New Android Phone As Reward

A lady has got the praise of many people online when she shared photos of her mother dancing after she gave her a phone

The daughter said that her mother once gave her a phone so that she can be connected while in school

The grateful lady said that she is ready to reward her mother more in the future as she becomes richer

A Nigerian lady with the social media handle @EduEle5 has taken to social media to narrate how her mother sacrificed a lot for her.

The lady said that when she gained admission years ago, the woman gave her a Nokia torchlight phone and was without any means of communication.

The woman was so happy about the gift. Photo source: @EduEle5

I will do more, mama

In 2021, the lady bought a new android phone for her mother, promising that she would do even more for her as her income increased.

Photos she shared on her social media page showed the woman dancing with the phone case as if she was holding a baby.

Mothers are priceless

Nigerians took to her comment section to praise the lady for the act of love she showed her mother.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@rutihanna said:

"Our mothers are priceless. God will bless u so u can do more for her."

@Neyomidas said:

"I will put this smile on my mother one day."

@Adamaazi_ said:

"Hoping to do something exactly like this one day for my mom... Even more!"

@OkoronkwoPC said:

"God bless her and bless you more too for the gesture."

@ekwems said:

"A mother’s sacrifice is priceless… God will reward her struggles through you and like you’ve done, remember to say thank you to her always."

@mo_lawlar said:

"It’s the joy for me. May all parents eat long to eat the fruits of their labor. Amen."

@nelly_matis said:

"I am enjoying the dance more than that your laugh, God that gave you the heart will increase you to do more Amen."

