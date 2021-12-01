Katlego Danke Celebrates Her Lovely Mother in a Heartfelt Birthday Post

Gomora actress Katlego Danke has been gracing TV screens with her stunning looks for years and she finally showed fans the lady she got them from

The celeb has been trending almost every week for her outstanding performance on the Mzansi Magic drama series and her looks off-camera

Her mother recently celebrated her birthday and Katlego wrote her a beautiful appreciation message and had fellow celebs wish her a great day

Katlego Danke has proven that the one thing that she and her character on Gomora have in common is their undying love for their moms. The actress recently wrote her mom a heartfelt message praising her for being an amazing woman and thanking her for life.

After Katlego Danke beat Covid-19 twice, it's no longer she would celebrate life so greatly. IOL reported that celebrated her birthday last month as well and spoiled herself to a hot-air balloon ride. Kaltego wrote herself a message expressing how grateful she was to have lived to see her next birthday after battling a deadly virus twice.

Daily Sun reported that Danke's mom also has her birthday in November. The celeb shared some stunning memories with her mother as they celebrated the fellow November Queen's birthday. She wrote her a lovely caption in the message that read:

"It’s the birthday of a queen. She who gave me birth. She who is my Day One. She who soothes all the tears and pain to this very day. She who loves me in the true definition of love. She to whom I am grateful for all the lessons, the love, the patience and understanding and the friendship. Happy birthday my Queen. May God continue to bless you with many more years of joy, peace and abundant wealth in every sense."

Celeb friends and followers hopped into the comments to help Katlego wish her mom the most beautiful birthday.

@kgomotso_christopher wrote:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful Queen Mother. Ao hle Mme. Reamolebohela. Ditshegofatso le Matlhogonolo❤️"

@trinitybunda97 commented:

"Now we see where this beauty is coming from. Happy birthday to her "

@la_cheri_amor added:

"Happy birthday mommy, I love you so much. Thank you for not just being a mommy to the Fabulous Four but also extending your love to me and Cupps. May God continue to bless you abundantly. ❤️❤️❤️ Blessings upon blessings mamma "

Katlego Danke opens up about surviving Covid twice: “I woke up with a heart full of gratitude”

Briefly News reported that Katlego Danke is a legend in the South African acting scene. She went from killing it on Generations to slaying her role as Nthati on Gomora. Kaltego even managed to girl boss her way through a deadly virus.

TimesLIVE reports that Katlego Danke chose to spend her birthday riding through the sky in a hot air balloon. The actress used her 46th year to celebrate the gift of life after such a difficult year and surviving a pandemic.

Katlego shared snaps from her balloon ride on Instagram, where she looked absolutely stunning. In her caption, she revealed that she battled the deadly coronavirus twice in the past year.

