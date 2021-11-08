Gomora actress Katlego Danke recently celebrated her 46th birthday and she spoiled herself with a hot air balloon ride

Katlego's career has been on an upward trajectory this year, she has achieved so much success on Gomora playing Nthati

One thing many fans might not have known is that while everyone was focused on her acting, Katlego managed to beat Coronavirus two times

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Katlego Danke is a legend in the South African acting scene. She went from killing it on Generations to slaying her role as Nthati on Gomora. Kaltego even managed to girl boss her way through a deadly virus.

Katlego Danke shared all the reasons she's grateful for life on her birthday. Image: @katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Katlego Danke chose to spend her birthday riding through the sky in a hot air balloon. The actress used her 46th year to celebrate the gift of life after such a difficult year and surviving a pandemic.

Katlego shared snaps from her balloon ride on Instagram, where she looked absolutely stunning. In her caption, she revealed that she battled the deadly coronavirus twice in the past year. Feeling lucky to b alive, she wrote:

"This next chapter is all about taking flight. I woke up with a heart full of gratitude. There must be a reason God saw it fit that I celebrate one more year on this planet after two bouts with Covid. I am blessed. To still be here. To still be healthy. To still be able to pursue my dreams and purpose with all I’ve been given. I am in awe of the Almighty."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Thembi Seete and Katlego Danke absolutely killing it on ‘Gomora’

Briefly News reported recent episodes of Gomora have been heavily focused on the love triangle between Melusi, his wife Gladys and high school sweetheart Thati. Most love triangles are messy but this one surely takes the cake as it has its fair share of dead bodies lying around.

Fans of the show took the liberty to give the two actresses a round of applause for their outstanding performances on the show.

Following an intense past few episodes of Gomora, viewers are giving the cast credit for their stellar performances.

To give a quick recap of the plot, Gladys recently confessed to killing Thati's son Langa in a fire she started while trying to burn down the tavern. Her husband Melusi (Langa's father) left her for Thati after she confessed to the murder.

In an attempt to force Gladys to permanently leave Melusi alone, Thati found herself forcefully shoving Gladys onto a table, leading her to miscarry.

The storyline between Thembi and Katlego's characters has been so gripping that viewers took the discussion to Twitter, showing that the emotions of the show run far beyond the screen.

Source: Briefly.co.za