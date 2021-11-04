A woman simply identified as Debbie has got many talking on social media with her tears of joy after seeing her daughter again

In a video that was shared on Instagram, the woman couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her daughter again

Erica Groomes captured the beautiful moment on camera and many people described the video as the sweetest video ever

A heartwarming video has captured the moment a woman, Debbie, burst into tears of joy after her daughter who has been away for two years showed up unannounced on her birthday.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @people, Debbie was busy with her car when her daughter, Erica Groomes, showed up. When the elderly woman turned back to behold her baby girl, she screamed and started shedding tears of joy.

Debbie burst into tears after seeing her daughter again. Photo credit: @people

Erica, who returned from Philadelphia to see Debbie in Georgia, said she knew her mum was going to cry upon setting eyes on her again.

The only thing Debbie could say was "Oh God" as she couldn't stop crying. Erica was only laughing, saying her mum was going to make her cry with her tears of joy.

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the mother-daughter moment.

An Instagram user with the handle @iam_perks_wife said:

"Awww so sweet she missed her baby! But why I got tears?"

@jeanthebean75 wrote:

"Best birthday present ever! So happy for them."

@rican_and_amommom commented:

"That was a good one."

@lovecats710 said:

"Yup moms do tend to cry at times like this."

@deresefar wrote:

"This is so wonderful! I love it!"

@crespingirl04 said:

"This is the sweetest ever."

