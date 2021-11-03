Ntombi Mzolo has gone through one of the most traumatic events that any parent could ever imagine, losing her toddler in a car accident

The mom recently started a support group for other angel mommies to come together and find a way to heal and deal with their loss

Ntombi has been so strong in her healing journey and has shared some kind words with herself and her followers to encourage them to fight through the worst

Ntombi Mzolo was recently labelled the face of strength when she used the loss of her daughter to help other women who were going through the same thing. Now she has shared a snap of herself looking gorgeous as she handles all that life has to throw at her.

Ntombi Mzolo has shared some powerful words with her followers to stay strong. Image: @ntombee_1

Source: Instagram

In September this year, SowetanLIVE reported that Ntombi lost her daughter in a tragic car accident. The celeb's little girl was only three years old when the accident claimed her life, leaving her mother shocked and broken.

Ntombi has since used that pain to help other's overcome similar tragedies. She managed to start a support group for women to help each other and still shares inspiring messages with her followers from time to time.

Mzolo took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie in yellow, where you can see genuine happiness radiating from her eyes. She wrote a beautiful message that read:

"We don't get to choose what life throws at us, but we get to choose if whatever we go through makes or breaks us. Life is a choice. Choose life for as long as you breathe. Fight for your best life and take it by force if you have to."

Source: Briefly.co.za