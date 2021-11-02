Connie Ferguson and her family have been mourning the loss of their beloved Shona Ferguson after a hard battle with Covid-19

Connie has been the picture of strength as she left fans in on some of her deepest healing moments, from carpet Sunday's to hard days

The celeb recently took some time to thank all of the people who kept her in their hearts and prayers while she mourned

The Queen actress Connie Ferguson has come a long way in the past few months. After losing the love of her life Shona, she has finally managed to start easing back into the norm. The media personality made sure to express gratitude to those who helped her through the trenches.

Connie Ferguson has written a beautiful thank you message to all those who helped her heal. Image: @connie_ferguson

ZAlebs reports that it has been three months since Shona's passing and his widow has been quite open about her struggles during the mourning period. She has shared her happiest days when she remembers fondly and her lowest days when she yearns for his embrace.

Connie hopped on Instagram to extend a kind message filled with 'Thank You's". She made sure to thank those closest to her and even the fans whom she has never met but continued to show her support. In her heartfelt message, she wrote:

"Thank you, Lord, for my daughters @sediimatsunyane @ali.ferguson_ , my sister @astoshiah , my God-given son @axeldiamond_ and my precious grandson #Ronewa , who pray with and for me daily, who hold me down and continue to give me purpose. Thank you for friends, family colleagues and strangers alike, who have been angels on earth praying for me and my family, motivating and encouraging me, reassuring me that it is well, that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

