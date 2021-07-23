When Aaron Tucker woke up on the morning of his interview, he never knew he would end up making the news

On his way for the job interview, he saw a crashed car whose driver really needed urgent help to survive

The help Aaron rendered endeared him to thousands of people as they raised more than R700k for him

A young man, Aaron Tucker, left a rare opportunity to get a job after he got out of prison. While he was going for the interview, he saw a car crash on the road.

Instead of continuing on his trip, the man opted to save a life instead. In speaking with Daily News, the man said he was very excited about his interview when he woke up that morning.

The man said he was not thinking about the job when he saw the crash. Photo source: Goal Cast

A rare act of kindness

Aaron revealed that when he saw a car that had run into a tree flipped, he knew he had to do something quickly. His bus driver never wanted to wait for him, Goal Cast reports.

With the car’s driver bleeding, he covered his wound as he tried to make him calm. Despite the man wanting to shut his eyes, Aaron kept him awake.

He told him:

“Your family wants to see you. Keep your eyes open.”

Job offers overload

At the time of the rescue, Aaron only had R29,69 in his pocket. A few days after the incident, people who were inspired by his act raised over R700 000 for him.

That was not all. The man got many job offers from company managers. He said:

“I just want everybody to know it’s not about what people could do for me. It’s just about me saving his life.”

Briefly News previously reported that a homeless man, Elmer Alvarez, found a cheque of R159 100 on the floor on a street corner. Instead of thinking of how to cash it, he did the most honest thing. The man decided to call the number on the back of the cheque.

It should be noted that he had been living on the street for years before that incident, Understanding Compassion reports.

He soon found out that the cheque belonged to a real estate broker named Roberta Hoskie. When the woman got the call, she did not even know that she had dropped the cheque, Daily Mail reports.

She said:

“I expected to find a guy all nice, clean-shaven and blue suit. I thought, ‘What a good Samaritan’.”

Being one time a homeless single mother, Roberta offered to help him, an act that made the man cry hard as he hugged her.

He was rewarded with housing, a job interview and free real estate classes. She also gave him a seat on the board of directors for a project they will both champion.

