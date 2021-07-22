A homeless man never minded that he needed monetary help when he stumbled on R159 100 cheque at a busy street corner

When Elmer returned the money, Roberta Hoskie, the owner was surprised that such a person would do that

After rewarding him with some money, he also got housing, a job and free real estate classes, an act that turned his life around

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A homeless man, Elmer Alvarez, found a cheque of R159 100 on the floor at a street corner. Instead of thinking of how to cash it, he did the most honest thing.

The man decided to call the number at the back of the cheque. It should be noted that he had been living on the street for years before that incident, Understanding Compassion reports.

The man was surprised by the reward. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

Owner was surprised

He soon found out that the cheque belonged to a real easter broker called Roberta Hoskie. When the woman got the call, she did not even know that she had dropped it, Daily Mail reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

While she expected that the person who found the paper would be a professional like herself, she was surprised to see a homeless man in need of great help.

She said:

“I expected to find a guy all nice, clean-shaven and blue suit. I thought, ‘what a good Samaritan’.”

The woman was once homeless

Being one time a homeless single mother, Roberta offered to help him, an act that made the man cry hard as he hugged her.

Roberta said that at a point in her life, she was at the lowest low as she could not afford shelter. She said as a single mother, a kind stranger also helped her become better.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

He was rewarded with housing, a job interview and free real estate classes. She also gave him a seat on the board of directors for a project they will both champion.

A man shows people the true meaning of honesty

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Julius Eze, showed people the true meaning of honesty. Between Friday night, July 9, and Saturday morning, July 10, when banks are closed, he received N2.5m (R89 654) in three batches.

The first credit alert was the sum of N500 000(R17 923). Just when he was thinking about the surprise money, he got N1m the morning after. Eze was not out of the dumbfoundedness yet when another N1m came in.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, July 11, the man shared a screenshot of the alerts' SMS as they came in.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za