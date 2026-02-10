A beloved South African content creator shared a heartwarming compilation of moments with his domestic worker, Thembi Ubisi

The video showed the pair spending quality time together like family at home and during outings

South Africans praised their relationship, with many wishing more employers treated their domestic workers with the same love and respect

Malcolm Wentzel and his domestic worker, Sis Thembi. Images: @Malcolm.fkn.wentzel

Source: Facebook

Malcolm Wentzel shared a beautiful compilation clip on 8 February 2026, bringing together his favourite moments with his domestic worker, Thembi Ubisi. The video played to Don't Worry Be Happy and showed the beautiful bond between employer and employee. There are different moments showing Thembi sitting on a couch having tea with Malcolm. Special moments flash by as Thembi is seen cleaning, watching TV and dancing around the house.

There are emotional parts, like the moment Malcolm bought Thembi a Rolex watch. Every scene showed joy and genuine friendship. Thembi isn't treated like just an employee. She's part of the family. One can see how Malcolm goes above and beyond with gifts like the Rolex and a car he bought her. He even takes her on trips and includes her in family moments.

The compilation went viral because it showed something rare. Many domestic workers in South Africa don't get this level of respect and love from their employers. Thembi has worked for Malcolm's household for years, and their bond has only grown stronger.

Mzansi loves Malcolm and Thembi compilation

Netizens were touched by Facebook user @Malcolm.fkn.wentzel and Thembi's relationship:

@maggy_more shared:

"This is real. I remember the Afrikaners that my granny was working for. They were such beautiful souls, may their souls RIP. They taught me so much as a child, even to have a piggy bank. They taught me that."

@nozipho_dinonos_makhubela joked:

"When is Aunty going to pension, and can I take over when she does 😂❤️"

@katlego_justin_seobi said:

"There's something special in this family, and God has blessed it with great love 💐❤️🤗"

@libue_mtr joked:

"Donald Trump might think it's AI 😩😩😩"

@tshepo_david explained:

"Trust me, we do love our aunties, and when our kids bond with them, they become part of our family. Then the house turns into a happy home 😍😍😍"

@itz_bongi_maluleka wished:

"I wish my mum had the same treatment from her work."

@louis_diergaardt praised:

"What an example the both of you are! Keep on shining!"

@siphiwesihle_mhlungu said:

"Her employer has a good heart ❤️ I wish we could have more like him."

More on domestic workers in SA

