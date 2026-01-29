A lady posted a TikTok video of her work day as a domestic worker in South Africa

The woman shared the typical days in the life of someone who works in the hospitality space

The woman's TikTok video left people in awe of how much hard work she puts into her profession

A domestic worker showed people a day in her life. Her TikTok video highlighted how hard she works to make ends meet.

The lady took people on a journey to show what it takes to be a domestic worker. The video she shared on 27 January 2026 inspired discussions about being a domestic worker in South Africa.

In a TikTok video, a woman @entlembalie started her day as a domestic worker. She left her home to go out into the world, and it started with a long commute. Her stop was a home with a large yard. She took care of the chores from cleaning a braai stand to hanging laundry. The lady was vlogging while doing all the tasks she had to handle, cleaning the bathroom and ironing clothes before she left for home. Watch the video that the woman shared below:

South Africa amazed by domestic worker

Many felt that the lady working as a domestic worker did an amazing job. People were raving about how well she juggled various tasks as a domestic worker. Read people's comments below:

Porchea shared:

"My mom was one from 1975 till 2014, when I was able to provide for her. That woman did everything for me will forever be grateful."

Presh encouraged the domestic worker:

"Keep Going Girl. We do what we have to do. Being a domestic myself, I'm super proud of you. I'm 42 been doing this job for 14 years."

Mama Zee wrote:

"I'm proud of you nana🥰🥰 I also started there after my matric, but later I got a permanent job that gave me a skill that I have till today."

Lutho Maxengana added:

"I see no domestic worker, just a young lady with too much dedication to her work and positive attitude towards life 💯 🙏🔐"

Bongi Kgwahla gushed:

"I'm proud of you sisters, instead of sitting at home waiting for handouts."

Mandy Ndlovu said:

"My mom was a domestic worker, and she provided everything for us. Today, I have a stable job, I built her a house. I have so much respect for domestic workers, especially Mase buya at work with leftovers ka Madam🥰🥰🥰"

ZinoHlangabeza applauded the lady working as a domestic worker:

"Your attitude towards life is going to take you very far.You are a vibe, sis❤"

