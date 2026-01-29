Inside the Life of a Domestic Worker: A Day of Hard Work in South Africa
- A lady posted a TikTok video of her work day as a domestic worker in South Africa
- The woman shared the typical days in the life of someone who works in the hospitality space
- The woman's TikTok video left people in awe of how much hard work she puts into her profession
A domestic worker showed people a day in her life. Her TikTok video highlighted how hard she works to make ends meet.
The lady took people on a journey to show what it takes to be a domestic worker. The video she shared on 27 January 2026 inspired discussions about being a domestic worker in South Africa.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
In a TikTok video, a woman @entlembalie started her day as a domestic worker. She left her home to go out into the world, and it started with a long commute. Her stop was a home with a large yard. She took care of the chores from cleaning a braai stand to hanging laundry. The lady was vlogging while doing all the tasks she had to handle, cleaning the bathroom and ironing clothes before she left for home. Watch the video that the woman shared below:
South Africa amazed by domestic worker
Many felt that the lady working as a domestic worker did an amazing job. People were raving about how well she juggled various tasks as a domestic worker. Read people's comments below:
Porchea shared:
"My mom was one from 1975 till 2014, when I was able to provide for her. That woman did everything for me will forever be grateful."
Presh encouraged the domestic worker:
"Keep Going Girl. We do what we have to do. Being a domestic myself, I'm super proud of you. I'm 42 been doing this job for 14 years."
Mama Zee wrote:
"I'm proud of you nana🥰🥰 I also started there after my matric, but later I got a permanent job that gave me a skill that I have till today."
Lutho Maxengana added:
"I see no domestic worker, just a young lady with too much dedication to her work and positive attitude towards life 💯 🙏🔐"
Bongi Kgwahla gushed:
"I'm proud of you sisters, instead of sitting at home waiting for handouts."
Mandy Ndlovu said:
"My mom was a domestic worker, and she provided everything for us. Today, I have a stable job, I built her a house. I have so much respect for domestic workers, especially Mase buya at work with leftovers ka Madam🥰🥰🥰"
ZinoHlangabeza applauded the lady working as a domestic worker:
"Your attitude towards life is going to take you very far.You are a vibe, sis❤"
Other Briefly News stories about women at work
- South Africans joked about a woman who did doughnuts with her forklift from work.
- A female delivery driver showed people her first day working for Mr D in a TikTok video.
- People were impressed by a woman thriving as a chef in a viral TikTok video.
- A salon owner showed that she employed her grandmother in a TikTok video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za