A KZN woman showed people how much she loves her profession with a hilarious video highlighting how different she is on the job

The TikTok video of the lady left people amazed after she pulled off a stunt at work

Her post, shared on 24 January 2026, also showed people how good she is at achieving a work-life balance

In a post on TikTok, a woman from KZN proved that she is a professional woman. The lady's sense of humour, amused others after she decided to compare how she behaves at work versus in real life.

A forklift operator showed her expertise at work in a fun way. Image: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - ACE / Pexels / @thandoluhle.ndlov5 / TikTok

The video of the woman having fun on the job also demonstrated her expertise. The lady showed people that she is a fully rounded person, as she also showed how she feels after hours.

In a post on TikTok, a woman,, @thandoluhle.ndlov5 was operating a forklift with a lot of confidence. The hilarious lady in Pietermaritzburg was spinning doughnuts with the vehicle at work, and she looked like she was having a blast. In the following clips, the lady looked unrecognisable, and she was out in about with her hair done and eating at a restaurant. Watch the video below:

Operating a forklift requires proper training by earning a valid Forklift Operator Certificate / Licence (COC, according to Indeed. Forklift drivers are responsible for delivering, moving, loading and unloading items in warehouses and construction sites. Salary estimates for forklift drivers start from R10 000 per month.

South Africa amazed by forklift operator

Many people thought that the woman was hilarious for driving a forklift. Online users share their hilarious reactions to seeing her bizarre stunt. The woman looked like she thoroughly enjoyed her job. Genuine love for one's career is important for fostering mental health as a professional, according to Carrot Recruitment. It helps for a job to feel like a chore and more like a pleasurable activity. This, in turn, makes the quality of the work better and focusing on it becomes a breeze.

South Africans loved seeing someone who enjoys her job. Image: Yan Krukau / Pexels

Read people's comments below:

mrslauretta06 was stunned:

"I am both proud and a little terrified of you girl🤣"

Madlelaphezulu commented:

"The type of woman we need in the military."

MASHINGA_THE_LEDY said:

"Fast and furious: Tokyo drift🤣🙆‍♀️"

SoL Aestheticsza wondered:

"How did you discover you can do that ?"

Rato🖤 remarked:

"So unhinged, I love it 🤣🤣"

Lelo remarked:

"Duuuude 🥰🥰🥰🥰 I LOVE YOU 😁😁😁😁😁, this video just made me so happy 🥰"

imuqM.TheCreator joked about her bizarre stunt:

"Guys be careful of who you get into fights with you don't know people😭"

