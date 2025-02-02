A young woman, Kiara Baijnath, is doing well in a male-dominated field after approaching Volvo Trucks South Africa

The 21-year-old from KZN has made strides in the business of logistics to facilitate large deliveries across provinces

Many people were impressed by the lady whose hard work paid off as she officially established herself as the owner of a long-distance fleet

One lady of a tender age from Durban is making big moves in business. The woman in her early 20s made wise moves to secure her legacy in the delivery business.

A 21-year-old woman bought 5 Volvo trucks for her logistics business. Image: GoodLifeStudio

Source: Getty Images

People were thoroughly impressed by the hard work that Kiara Baijnath showed. The post about Kiara woman received more than 5,000 likes.

Woman finds success with trucks

According to Volvo SA, one hardworking entrepreneur, Kiara Baijnath, started her company called HerWay Logistics after years of dreaming about a female-owned logistics business with female drivers. The company is off to a good start with five spanking new Volvo FH heavy-duty trucks in a hot pink colour, which Kiara hopes will make them more noticeable in case of accidents, protecting drivers, cargo and other road users. The young lady's trucks are set to hit the road on 1 February 2025, with routes between Durban and Johannesburg.

The trucks are connected to Volvo's fleet management system which keeps track of drivers' performance and the trucks's mechanics remotely. HerWay Logistics also plans to expand into sub-Saharan Africa, using Volvo's established service network in the continent.

21-year-old Kiara Baijnath shows her newly-acquired HerWay Logistics fleet of 5 Volvo trucks. Image; KasiEconomy / X

Source: Twitter

How did 21-year-old buy 5 Volvo trucks?

Many people were impressed that the young lady was able to find the resources to start her logistics business. Netizens were curious about how she was able to achieve the feat.

Kiara thanked her parents for providing her with a loan, and then she secured the deal by approaching Volvo Trucks in Durban with a deposit and a business plan. Even though she was expecting a no, the opposite happened as Volvo was impressed by her ideas. The director of New Truck Sales at Volvo SA, Anders Friberg, said young people in the industry are using technology to their advantage. For example, Kiara calculated that driving less aggressively and relying on the truck to do the work saves up to R100,000 in fuel. Read people's commentary about Kiara's venture below:

@PatN1145583 was motivated and asked:

"👏 Congrats. Please share how you obtained finance at 21 yrs. My niece wants to build a nuclear power station."

@Sosodhes wondered:

"How does she do it at that age?"

@BuhleTheFirst was impressed:

"Looks like they're transporting unicorns and positivity lol. Well done to her."

@FloPitse cheered:

"You go girl👏"

@Helix_W applauded:

"A real boss lady 🔥🤌🏽"

@MazikodeThah suggested:

"'I’m just a girl' as a slogan would bang."

4 Women dominating in business

Source: Briefly News